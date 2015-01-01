पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बोर्ड नहीं करेगा आवेदन स्वीकार:पात्रता प्रमाण-पत्र के लिए स्कूल में करना होगा सम्पर्क

अजमेर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर
  • राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर ने जारी किए निर्देश, नहीं आएं बोर्ड कार्यालय

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर ने केन्द्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड नई दिल्ली एवं राजस्थान स्टेट ओपन स्कूल से संबंधित पात्रता प्रमाण पत्र के आवेदन स्वीकार करना बन्द कर दिया है और इन्हें स्कूलों के स्तर पर ही जारी करने के निर्देश जारी किए है। बोर्ड ने विद्यार्थियों और अभिभावकों से अपील की है कि पात्रता प्रमाण पत्र लेने के लिए अनावश्यक बोर्ड कार्यालय नहीं आए।

बोर्ड के सचिव अरविन्द कुमार संगवा ने बताया कि प्रतिवर्ष बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में सम्मिलित होने के लिए देश के विभिन्न बोर्डों से उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थी राजस्थान बोर्ड से संबंधित स्कूलों में प्रवेश लेते है। अन्य बोर्डों से आने वाले परीक्षार्थी को राजस्थान बोर्ड से सम्बद्ध स्कूलों में प्रवेश लेने के लिए पात्रता प्रमाण-पत्र प्राप्त करना अनिवार्य होता है। राजस्थान बोर्ड ने वर्ष 2016 से केन्द्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड और स्टेट ओपन स्कूल बोर्ड से उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों के पात्रता प्रमाण-पत्र जारी करने का अधिकार स्कूलों के प्रधानों को दे रखा है। इसके तहत् उक्त दोनों बोर्डों के प्रमाण पत्र बनाने के लिए स्कूल प्रधान को बोर्ड की ओर से प्रदत्त लॉगिन आई.डी. पासवर्ड के माध्यम से बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर लिंक Generate Eligibility Certificate पर क्लिक करना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकेंद्र ने 43 मोबाइल ऐप पर बैन लगाया, इनमें 14 डेटिंग ऐप्स और ज्यादातर चाइनीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें