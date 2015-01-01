पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • Corona Transition Increasing, Now Judicial Work Will Be Postponed For 3 Days In Revenue Board, District Court: Hearing Demand In Important Cases Only

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुनवाई:बढ़ रहा कोरोना संक्रमण, अब राजस्व मंडल में 3 दिनों तक स्थगित रहेगा न्यायिक कार्य,जिला न्यायालय : जरूरी मामलाें में ही सुनवाई मांग

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

काेराेना मामले के बढ़ते संक्रमण का असर एक बार फिर अदालती कामकाज पर भी पड़ने लगा है। राजस्थान रेवेन्यू बार एसाेसिएशन ने काेराेना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के मद्देनजर राजस्व मंडल सहित अधीनस्थ राजस्व अदालताें में न्यायिक कार्य तीन दिन स्थगित रखने का निर्णय किया है। राजस्थान हाईकाेर्ट में वीडियाे कांफ्रेंसिंग से मुकदमाें की सुनवाई की जा रही है ताे जिला न्यायालय में भी वकील केवल जरूरी मामलाें की सुनवाई किए जाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। राजस्थान रेवेन्यू बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि काेराेना संक्रमण के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं और बड़ी संख्या में वकील और कार्मिक भी इसकी चपेट में आ गए हैं। काेराेना संक्रमण की चेन काे ताेड़ने के लिए जरूरी है कि मंडल परिसर में कामकाज स्थगित कर सेनेटाइजेशन करवाया जाए।

इसलिए 24 से 26 नवंबर तक न्यायिक कार्य स्थगित रखने के लिए मंडल प्रशासन काे पत्र दे दिया है। इसके साथ ही अधीनस्थ अदालताें काे भी सूचना दी गई है। 24 नवंबर काे वरिष्ठ वकील अशाेक तेजवानी के असामयिक निधन पर शाेक स्वरूप भी कार्य स्थगित रखा गया है।

जिला न्यायालय व अधीनस्थ अदालताें में भी वकील केवल जरूरी मुकदमाें में ही सुनवाई की व्यवस्था वापस लागू करने व अदालत परिसर में आवाजाही सीमित करने की मांग कर रहे हैं। वकीलाें का कहना है कि राजस्थान हाईकाेर्ट में ताे वीसी के जरिये सुनवाई की व्यवस्था कर दी गई है। अधीनस्थ अदालताें में फिजिकल अपीरियेंस हाे रही है, जिससे काेराेना संक्रमण बढ़ने का अंदेशा है। मांग है कि पूर्व व्यवस्था बहाल की जाकर केवल जरूरी मामलाें में ही सुनवाई की जानी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें