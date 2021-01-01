पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निकाय चुनाव प्रचार थमा:कोरोना गाइड लाइन व यातायात नियमों को भूले, अन्तिम दिन झोंकी प्रचार में ताकत

अजमेर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अन्तिम दिन ऐसे निकाली गई प्रत्याशियों की ओर से रैलियां - Dainik Bhaskar
अन्तिम दिन ऐसे निकाली गई प्रत्याशियों की ओर से रैलियां
  • गली मोहल्लों में निकाली रैलियां, न मुंह पर मास्क और न रखी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग
  • अजमेर , किशनगढ, बिजयनगर, केकडी व सरवाड में होंगे चुनाव
  • मतदान 28 को सुबह आठ बजे से शाम पांच बजे तक होंगे

नगर निकाय चुनाव के लिए चुनाव प्रचार मंगलवार शाम पांच बजे थम गया। चुनाव मैदान में उतरे प्रत्याशियों ने अन्तिम दिन पूरी ताकत झोंक दी। दिनभर वार्डों के गली मोहल्लों में रैलियां निकाली गई। इस दौरान प्रत्याशी व उनके समर्थक कोरोना गाइड लाइन को भी भूल गए। अधिकांश कार्यकर्ताओं के मुंह पर मास्क भी नहीं था और न ही इस दौरान कोई सोशल डिस्टेन्सिंग का पालन किया गया। प्रचार के दौरान यातायात नियमों का भी खुलकर उल्लंघन देखा गया।

एक साथ बिना किसी दूरी के खडे होकर कर रहे ऐसे प्रचार
एक साथ बिना किसी दूरी के खडे होकर कर रहे ऐसे प्रचार

गौरतलब है कि अजमेर नगर निगम, किशनगढ नगर परिषद व केकडी, बिजयनगर व सरवाड नगर पालिका में 28 जनवरी को सुबह आठ बजे से शाम पांच बजे तक मतदान होगा और इसके लिए चुनाव प्रचार मंगलवार शाम पांच बजे थम गया है।

प्रचार में शामिल मोटरसाइकिल समर्थकों को ऐसे बांटे रुपए
प्रचार में शामिल मोटरसाइकिल समर्थकों को ऐसे बांटे रुपए

समर्थकों को 100-100 रुपए भी बांटे
अजमेर शहर के एक वार्ड में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए रैली में शामिल हुए मोटरसाइकिल समर्थकों को सौ-सौ रुपए भी बांटे गए। मोटरसाइकिल पर पार्टी का पेम्पलेट चिपकाने के साथ ही पीछे चल रहे एक व्यक्ति ने समर्थकों को सौ सौ रुपए भी बांटे। इस दौरान कुछ ने लेने से इनकार भी किया लेकिन बाद में उस व्यक्ति की ओर से जबरन उसकी जेब में एक सौ का नोट डाला गया।

कार की छत पर सवार होकर ऐसे किया समर्थकों ने प्रचार
कार की छत पर सवार होकर ऐसे किया समर्थकों ने प्रचार

यातायात व अन्य नियमों का उल्लंघन
चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान नियमों का भी खुलकर उल्लंघन किया गया। इस दौरान मोटरसाइकिल पर दो सवारी के बजाय तीन तीन बैठे देखे गए और हेलमेट तक नदारद रहे। वहीं कारों की छतों पर सवार होकर जान को जोखिम में डालकर चुनाव प्रचार करते भी देखे गए। इतना ही नहीं पिक—अप में तेज आवाज में डीजे लगाकर ध्वनि प्रदूषण भी करते नजर आए। इस दौरान चौराहों व अन्य जगह पुलिसकर्मी भी मौजूद रहे लेकिन कार्रवाई तो दूर कोई टोका टोकी भी नहीं हुई।

तेज आवाज में डीजे चलाकर ऐसे कर रहे ध्वनि प्रदूषण
तेज आवाज में डीजे चलाकर ऐसे कर रहे ध्वनि प्रदूषण

यहां इतने वार्ड व आरक्षण

  • अजमेर नगर निगम : 80 वार्ड : महापौर पद एससी महिला के लिए आरक्षित
  • किशनगढ नगर परिषद : 60 वार्ड : सभापति पद सामान्य के लिए आरक्षित
  • केकडी नगर पालिका : 40 वार्ड : अध्यक्ष पद अन्य पिछडा वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित
  • बिजयनगर नगरपालिका : 35 वार्ड : अध्यक्ष पद ओबीसी महिला के लिए आरक्षित
  • सरवाड नगर पालिका : 25 वार्ड : अध्यक्ष पद सामान्य महिला वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित
  • चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान ऐसे उमड रही भीड

चुनाव कार्यक्रम एक नजर में...

सदस्य के लिए....

  • लोक सूचना जारी - 11 जनवरी को
  • नामांकन - 15 जनवरी तक हुए
  • मतदान-28 जनवरी, गुरुवार को
  • समय- सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे
  • मतगणना- 31 जनवरी, सुबह 9 बजे

अध्यक्ष पद के लिए ....

  • लोक सूचना- 1 फरवरी 2021 को
  • नामांकन प्रस्तुत करने की अंतिम तिथि-2 फरवरी, अपराह्न 3 बजे तक रहेगी।
  • अभ्यर्थिता वापस लेने की तिथि-4 फरवरी को अपराह्न 3 बजे तक
  • चुनाव चिह्न आवंटन- 4 फरवरी
  • मतदान- 7 फरवरी, सुबह 10 से अपराह्न 2 बजे तक
  • मतगणना- 7 फरवरी

उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए...

  • निर्वाचन की तिथि-8 फरवरी 2021 को
  • बैठक प्रारंभ-सुबह 10 बजे
  • नामांकन प्रस्तुत किए जा सकेंगे सुबह 11 बजे तक
  • नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा सुबह 11.30 बजे से
  • अभ्यर्थिता वापसी अपराह्न 2 बजे
  • मतदान यदि आवश्यक हुआ- 2.30 बजे से 5 बजे तक
  • मतगणना मतदान समाप्ति के बाद।
  • ऐसे भीड में बिना किसी सोशल डिस्टेसिंग के किया प्रचार
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें15 अगस्त को जिस लाल किले पर तिरंगा लहराता है, 26 जनवरी को वहां किसानों ने खालसा का झंडा फहराया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser