  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  Coronavirus In Rajasthan Ajmer News Update; Congress Leader On Dharna Outside Jawaharlal Nehru Covid 19 Hospital Corruption

कोविड और अन्य बजट में भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप:कांग्रेस नेता जवाहर लाल नेहरू अस्पताल के बाहर धरने पर बैठे, बोले- अस्पताल प्रशासन ने कोरोना के नाम पर 4 करोड़ का गबन किया

अजमेर23 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
धरने पर बैठे कांग्रेस नेता राजेश टंडन।
  • कांग्रेस नेता की मांग- पूरे मामले की उच्च स्तरीय जांच कराकर भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो में केस दर्ज कराया जाए

जिला बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष व कांग्रेस नेता राजेश टंडन ने बुधवार से जवाहर लाल नेहरू चिकित्सालय के बाहर धरना शुरू किया। टंडन का आरोप है कि कोविड-19 में जेएलएन अस्पताल अजमेर के लिए ज्यादा दरों पर सामान खरीदकर और भामाशाह बीमा योजना में 4 करोड़ के गबन कर भ्रष्टाचार किया है। जिसकी शिकायत करने के बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

टंडन ने बताया कि कोविड-19 में बजट और अन्य योजना में राशि का दुरूपयोग और भ्रष्टाचार किया गया है। उदाहरण के लिए अम्बु बैग (सेल्फ इंफ्लेशन बेग) की रेट ई-टेन्डर से 31 अगस्त 2021 तक अधिकृत किया हुआ है। जिसके लिए सिंग सन्स अजमेर का ऑथराइजेशन था और कोविड आपदा में जेएलएन प्रशासन ने उपरोक्त फर्म से ये अम्बु बैग बड़ों और बच्चों की लिए 896 रुपए एवं 784 रुपए प्रति नग थी। इस आपदा कार्यकाल में यह आइटम उपरोक्त फर्म से नहीं लेकर, अन्य किसी फर्म रजत फार्मा छोटी गिनानी बीकानेर से 11 गुना अधिक रेट पर 9000 रुपए से खरीदा गया। ​जिससे प्रतीत होता है कि जेएलएन अस्पताल प्रशासन, अजमेर का उद्देश्य कोरोना 19 को खत्म नहीं करके सम्पूर्ण बजट को खत्म करने का उद्देश्य है।

विभिन्न आइटमों के रेट कॉन्ट्रेक्ट होने के बावजूद भी किसी अन्य फर्म से उच्च दरों पर इस आपदा में यह सामान खरीदा गया है, उसमें अस्पताल प्रशासन की भ्रष्टाचार में पूर्ण लिप्तता प्रतीत होती है। अतः मार्च 2020 से अब तक कोरोना व्यवस्था हेतु जो भी सामान चिकित्सा व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए खरीदा गया है, भामाशाह योजना में गबन किया गया है, उसकी सम्पूर्ण उच्च स्तरीय जांच कराकर भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो में केस दर्ज कराया जाए। इन पर ध्यान आकर्षित करने लिए एक दिवसीय धरना दिया गया।

