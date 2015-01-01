पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:निगम का टाॅप 20 में आने का लक्ष्य, गांधी भवन सभागार में प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम शुरू

अजमेर29 मिनट पहले
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण काे लेकर बुधवार से गांधी भवन सभागार में अजमेर जिले के नगरीय निकायों के अधिकारियाें व कर्मचारियाें के लिए विशेष प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। प्रशिक्षण शिविर में स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण काे लेकर जयपुर निदेशालय से आए अधिकारी विभिन्न कार्याें काे ऑनलाइन फीड करने सहित कार्य में रही कमियाें की जानकारी देने सहित अन्य प्रशिक्षण दिया।

निदेशालय से आई टीम ने अजमेर जिले की नगर निगम, ब्यावर और किशनगढ़ की नगर परिषद सहित नगर पालिकाओं के अधिकारियों की मीटिंग लेकर स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की रैंकिंग और ऑनलाइन अपलाेड हाेने वाले दस्तावेजाें काे किस प्रकार बेहतर करने के साथ कमियाें काे दूर करने की जानकारी दी। वहीं दूसरी और निगम के अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि इस साल स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में अजमेर नगर निगम का प्रयास टाॅप 20 की सूची में आने का रहेगा।

गत वर्ष अजमेर 178 रैंकिंग पर था। इसी काे लेकर निगम इन तैयारियां कर रहा है। इसके लिए निगम ने कई प्रकार के नवाचार भी किए हैं। शहर में जनजागरुता काे लेकर रैलियां निकालने के साथ ही साेशल मीडिया ग्रुप बनाए गए हैं जिस पर आमजन से शिकायत लेकर उनका समाधान करवाया जा रहा है। वार्ड में विशेष सफाई अभियान चलाया गया है। सालाें से प्लाॅट में उगी झाड़ियाें काे हटवाने के साथ साफ सफाई करवाई जा रही है। आमजन भी इस कड़ी से कड़ी जाेड़ता जा रहा है।

