अभद्रता:कोरोना जागरुकता अभियान में लगीं शिक्षिकाओं से हो रही है अभद्रता

अजमेर2 दिन पहले
  • शिक्षक संघों को दो अध्यापिकाओं ने दी जानकारी

कोरोना के प्रति जागरुकता लाने के लिए काम कर रहीं अध्यापिकाओं को फील्ड में अभद्रता का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। एक पखवाड़े में ही दो अध्यापिकाओं ने अपनी पीड़ा शिक्षक संघों को बताई है, हालांकि शिक्षा विभाग या पुलिस में इसकी शिकायत नहीं दी गई है। प्रशासन ने सार्वजनिक जगहों पर मास्क लगाने के लिए आम लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए गत दिनों शिक्षकों की ड्यूटी लगाई थी।

शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय के उपाध्यक्ष भंवर सिंह राठौड़ और शिक्षक संघ सियाराम के प्रदेश महामंत्री बृजेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि अध्यापिकाओं ने उन्हें संपर्क कर फील्ड में उनके साथ हुई अभद्रता की जानकारी दी है। वे अपने नाम सार्वजनिक भी नहीं करना चाहतीं, ताकि उनकी सामाजिक प्रतिष्ठा खराब नहीं हो। दोनों घटनाओं से शिक्षिकाएं व्यथित हैं। अध्यापिकाओं के साथ फील्ड में इस प्रकार का व्यवहार करने से वे हतोत्साहित हो रही हैं।

  • कोविड-19 के प्रति जागरुकता करने का कार्य राजकीय कार्य है। इसमें यदि कोई बाधा उत्पन्न करता है या फिर शिक्षकों से अभद्रता करता है तो उसकी शिकायत शिक्षा विभाग में दे, ताकि प्रशासन को अवगत करवाया जा सके। शिक्षक सीधे पुलिस में भी शिकायत दे सकते हैं। बिना शिकायत कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकती। - दर्शना शर्मा, अतिरिक्त जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी, माध्यमिक शिक्षा विभाग,अजमेर
