  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • Could Not Supply Medicine From CMHO Office Even After One And A Half Month, Could Not Even Send Reply To Corporation

लापरवाही:सीएमएचओ कार्यालय से डेढ़ माह बाद भी नहीं हाे सकी दवा की सप्लाई, निगम काे जवाब तक नहीं भेज सके

अजमेर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम प्रशासन की ओर से सीएमएचओ काे भेजे गए एक खत का जवाब डेढ़ माह बाद भी नहीं आया है
  • निगम प्रशासन ने फॉगिंग किए जाने के लिए भेजा था खत, जिन क्षेत्रों में मच्छरों की भरमार है वहां करनी थी फाेगिंग
  • डेढ़ माह में किन कारणाें से दवा नहीं भेजी जा रही, इसका जवाब तक नहीं दे सके

नगर निगम प्रशासन की ओर से सीएमएचओ काे भेजे गए एक खत का जवाब डेढ़ माह बाद भी नहीं आया है। निगम का लेटर आमजन के स्वास्थ्य से जुड़ा हुआ है, इसके बावजूद सीएमएचओ कार्यालय इसका जवाब देने में रुचि नहीं दिखा रहा है।

मामला बरसात के बाद कच्ची बस्तियाें, काॅलाेनियाें में मच्छरों से बचाव के लिए फॉगिंग करवाए जाने से जुड़ा हुआ है। निगम प्रशासन ने गत माह 17 सितंबर काे सीएमएचओ कार्यालय एक खत भेजा था। खत में मच्छरों से बचाव के लिए पायरेथ्रियम की दवा सप्लाई की जानी थी। दवा की कितनी मात्रा लेनी है इसकी जानकारी के लिए एक कर्मचारी काे भी भेजा जाना था। डेढ़ माह से सीएमएचओ कार्यालय से इस लेटर का जवाब तक नहीं भेजा जा सका है।

दवा किन कारणाें से नहीं भेजी जा रही है इस बारे में अधिकारी लगातार संपर्क कर रहे हैं लेकिन वहां से काेई जवाब नहीं मिल रहा। निगम प्रशासन ने इस मामले की जानकारी आयुक्त काे दी है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि कई ऐसे क्षेत्र हैं जहां काफी तादाद में मच्छर हाे रहे हैं। रोजाना शिकायतें मिल रही है इसी कारण फॉगिंग करवाया जाना आवश्यक है ताकि डेंगू या दूसरे मच्छर नहीं पनप सके, लेकिन विभाग इस मामले में काेई जवाब तक नहीं दे रहा।

इनका कहना है

  • काेविड संक्रमण के कारण धुआं मरीजों पर विपरीत प्रभाव डाल सकता है। इसी कारण दवा नहीं भेजी जा रही है। - डाॅ. केके साेनी,सीएमएचओ, अजमेर

इनका कहना है

  • डेढ़ माह से लेटर का जवाब नहीं दिया जा रहा है। क्या कारण है कम से कम वह ताे बताएं। काेविड की बात है ताे इसका दूसरा विकल्प ताे हाेगा, लेकिन वहां से इस मामले में अधिकारी कतई गंभीर नहीं है। - गजेंद्र सिंह रलावता, उपायुक्त, नगर निगम अजमेर
