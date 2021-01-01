पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर नगर निकाय चुनाव:मतगणना कल; दो पारियों में सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू होगी, सशस्त्र जवान कर रहे स्ट्रांग रूम में EVM की सुरक्षा

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
अजमेर के पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज के स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा के लिए तैनात सशस्त्र जवान-फोटो मोहन हाड़ा - Dainik Bhaskar
  • नगर निगम अजमेर, नगर परिषद किशनगढ़ तथा सरवाड़, केकड़ी एवं बिजयनगर नगरपालिका के चुनाव में 920 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्यों का फैसला होगा

अजमेर के नगर निगम सहित नगर परिषद किशनगढ़ तथा सरवाड़, केकड़ी एवं बिजयनगर नगरपालिका के चुनाव मैदान में उतरे 920 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्यों का फैसला रविवार को होगा। नगरीय निकाय आम चुनाव के मतों की गणना रविवार 31 जनवरी को सुबह 9 बजे से आरम्भ होगी। दो पारियों में मतगणना की व्यवस्था की गई है।

नगर निकाय चुनाव के 28 जनवरी को हुए मतदान के बाद ईवीएम को निर्धारित स्ट्रांग रूम में सशस्त्र जवानों की निगरानी में रखा गया है। अजमेर नगर निगम के मतों की गणना राजकीय पोलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में होगी। वहीं नगर परिषद किशनगढ़ तथा नगरपालिका सरवाड़, केकड़ी एवं बिजयनगर के मतों की गणना वहां स्थित राजकीय कॉलेजों में बनाए गए मतगणना स्थल पर होगी। इसके लिए सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली गई है। मतगणना दलों को प्रशिक्षण भी दे दिया गया है। मतगणना स्थलों पर बेरीगेटिंग के साथ सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस जवानों की तैनाती की गई है।

अजमेर में दो पारियों में होगी मतगणना

नगर निगम अजमेर के मतों की गणना के लिए राजकीय पोलिटेक्निक कॉलेज निर्धारित की गई है। यहां प्रातः 9 बजे से दो पारियों में मतगणना होगी। प्रथम पारी 9 बजे तथा दूसरी पारी 9.30 बजे आरम्भ होगी। नगर निगम वार्ड सदस्यों के निर्वाचन लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थी अपनी वार्ड संख्या के लिए निर्धारित गणन टेबल पर एक-एक गणन अभिकर्ता तथा रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की टेबल पर एक गणन अभिकर्ता नियुक्त कर सकते हैं। गणना के लिए 8 मतगणना कक्ष निर्धारित किए गए है। प्रत्येक कक्ष में 10-10 मतगणना टेबलें होगी।

यहां इतने वार्ड, उम्मीदवार, मतदान प्रतिशत व आरक्षण

  • अजमेर नगर निगम : मतगणना स्थल : राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज, 80 वार्ड : 382 उम्मीदवार : मतदान 66.17% (वार्ड संख्या 29 में निर्विरोध चुनाव), महापौर - एससी महिला
  • किशनगढ नगर परिषद : मतगणना स्थल : राजकीय आरके पाटनी कॉलेज, 60 वार्ड : 252 उम्मीदवार : मतदान 75.36% : सभापति - सामान्य
  • केकडी नगर पालिका : मतगणना स्थल : राजकीय कॉलेज, 40 वार्ड : 105 उम्मीदवार : मतदान 80.42% , अध्यक्ष -अन्य पिछडा वर्ग
  • बिजयनगर नगरपालिका : मतगणना स्थल : राजकीय कॉलेज, 35 वार्ड : 119 उम्मीदवार : मतदान 76.67% : अध्यक्ष — ओबीसी महिला
  • सरवाड नगर पालिका : मतगणना स्थल : राजकीय कॉलेज, 25 वार्ड : 62 उम्मीदवार : मतदान 88.70% (वार्ड संख्या 5 में निर्विरोध चुनाव) : अध्यक्ष -सामान्य महिला
