अजमेर भाजपा में कलह:देहात जिलाध्यक्ष देवीशंकर भूतड़ा व विधायक शंकरसिंह रावत में ठनी

अजमेर32 मिनट पहले
अजमेर भाजपा में कलह
  • भूतड़ा ने कहा, भाजपा से बागी प्रधान बने गणपतसिंह की जीत का जश्न विधायक कार्यालय में मनाना अनुशासनहीनता, प्रदेश व अनुशासन समिति को भेजेंगे मामला
  • शंकरसिंह ने कहा, गणपतसिंह कार्यालय आए, तो स्वागत किया, वे पार्टी सदस्य है, उन्हें अभी पार्टी से नहीं निकाला गया है, ये कोई अनुशासनहीनता नहीं

भाजपा से बागी होकर जवाजा में प्रधान बने गणपतसिंह रावत के विधायक कार्यालय में स्वागत करने को लेकर भारतीय जनता पार्टी में कलह हो गया है। भाजपा के अजमेर देहात जिलाध्यक्ष देवीशंकर भूतड़ा व स्थानीय भाजपा के विधायक शंकरसिंह रावत में ठन गई है। इस मामले में जहां भूतड़ा ने अनुशासनहीनता बताते हुए इस मामले को प्रदेश व अनुशासन समिति को भेजने की बात कही है, वहीं शंकरसिंह का कहना है कि गणपतसिंह को अभी भी भाजपा सदस्य है और उन्हें पार्टी से नहीं निकाला गया है, ऐसे में यह कोई अनुशासनहीनता नहीं।

अजमेर देहात जिलाध्यक्ष देवीशंकर भूतड़ा
अजमेर देहात जिलाध्यक्ष देवीशंकर भूतड़ा

अजमेर देहात जिलाध्यक्ष भूतड़ा ने कहा कि पंचायत समिति चुनाव में पूर्व मण्डल अध्यक्ष गणपतसिंह रावत ने भाजपा सिंबल से पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव जीता। बाद में प्रधान चुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के सामने निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ा हुआ जो अनुशासन हीनता है। विधायक शंकरसिंह रावत ने अपने कार्यालय में ऐसे बागी को पार्टी में लेने की घोषणा कर जश्न मनाया, इसकी लिखित शिकायत मिली है और मामला आवश्यक कार्यवाही के लिए प्रदेश व अनुशासन समिति को भेजा जा रहा है। भूतड़ा ने यह भी कहा कि पार्टी में अनुशासन हीनता कतई बर्दाश्त नही की जाएगी, हर कार्यकर्ता को पार्टी फॉर्म पर बात कहने का अधिकार है, यदि कोई भी इस के बाहर जाकर व पार्टी सविधान के विपरीत कार्य करेगा तो उसको खामियाजना भी भुगतना पड़ेगा।

भाजपा के विधायक शंकरसिंह रावत
भाजपा के विधायक शंकरसिंह रावत

वहीं इस मामले में जब विधायक शंकरसिंह रावत से बात की तो उनका कहना रहा कि गणपतसिंह ने भाजपा सदस्य के रूप में चुनाव जीता। इसके बाद प्रधान में निर्दलीय चुनाव जीता। वे मेरे कार्यालय आए और उनके स्वागत के लिए पार्टी का दुपटटा पहनाया। मै कोई उनके घर या अन्य जगह नहीं गया। यह कोई अनुशासन हीनता नहीं। जहां तक गणपतसिंह की बात है तो वे भाजपा के सदस्य है, अभी तक उनको पार्टी से नहीं निकाला गया है।

