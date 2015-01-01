पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या का आराेप:भैंसाें के बाड़े में फंदे से लटका मिला युवक का शव, हत्या का मामला दर्ज

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • मृतक के परिजनाें ने बाड़े के मालिक पर लगाया हत्या का आराेप, मेडिकल बाेर्ड से कराया शव का पाेस्टमार्टम, एसपी ने किया घटनास्थल का मुआयना

खानपुरा आजाद नगर इलाके में शुक्रवार को भैंसाें के बाड़े में इलाके के युवक का शव फंदे से लटका मिला। मृतक के परिजनाें ने बाड़े के मालिक और उसके परिजनाें पर हत्या कर शव फंदे से लटकाने का आरोप लगाया है। मृतक के परिजनाें ने हत्या की आशंका जताते हुए जांच की मांग की। मृतक के परिजनाें की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है। शव का मेडिकल बाेर्ड से पाेस्टमार्टम कराया गया है। रामगंज थाना पुलिस दल के साथ एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप ने घटनास्थल का मुआयना किया। एसपी के अनुसार पुलिस हत्या और आत्महत्या दोनों ही पहलुओं पर जांच में जुटी है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से वास्तविकता सामने अाएगी। प्रारंभिक तौर पर कुछ भी कहना उचित नहीं होगा।

युवती से संबंध के शक में तीन दिन पहले हुआ था झगड़ा : पुलिस के अनुसार खानपुरा आजाद नगर निवासी मलिक मोहम्मद के 22 वर्षीय पुत्र इमदाद का शव शुक्रवार सुबह इलाके के ही साेहन सिंह रावत के गाय-भैंस के शेड में फंदे पर लटका हुआ मिला। शेड में लगे लाेहे के एंगल से फंदा बंधा हुआ था। सूचना पर इलाके के लाेग एकत्र हाे गए और रामगंज थाना पुलिस का दल माैके पर पहुंच गया। मृतक के परिजन भी माैके पर पहुंचे। मृतक के परिजनाें ने आरोप लगाया कि साेहन सिंह रावत और उसके परिजनाें ने इमदाद की हत्या कर शव फंदे पर लटकाया है। परिजनाें ने शिकायत में बताया है कि साेहन सिंह रावत और उसके पारिजन इमदाद पर शक करते थे। तीन दिन पहले साेहनसिंह के रिश्तेदार ने इमदाद से मारपीट भी की थी। इमदाद और साेहनसिंह रावत के परिजनाें के बीच कहासुनी हुई थी।

दाेनाें पक्ष एक दूसरे के बच्चाें काे समझाने के लिए कह रहे थे। मृतक के परिजनाें ने आरोप लगाया है कि शक में साेहन सिंह रावत और उसके परिजनाें ने मिलकर इमदाद की हत्या कर शव फंदे से लटकाकर आत्महत्या का रूप देने का प्रयास किया है। रामगंज थाना प्रभारी सत्येन्द्र नेगी के अनुसार मृतक के पिता मलिक माेहम्मद की शिकायत पर आरोपियों के खिलाफ भादंसं की धारा 302 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। मामले में हत्या और आत्महत्या दाेनाें ही बिंदुओं से जांच की जा रही है। वाहन चालक था इमदाद : खानपुरा आजाद नगर निवासी मलिक मोहम्मद का पुत्र इमदाद ड्राइविंग का काम करता था। इलाके के लाेगाें का कहना है कि इमदाद और साेहनसिंह रावत के परिजनाें के बीच कई बार झगड़ा और कहासुनी हाे चुकी थी।

