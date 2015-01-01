पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

232 नए कोरोना संक्रमित:3 की माैत, जिले में काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें का आंकड़ा 17,365 पहुंचा, अब तक 379 की मौत

अजमेर39 मिनट पहले
काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें के मामले में अजमेर जिला रविवार काे साढ़े 17 हजारी हाे जाएगा। बीते कुछ दिनाें से जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। रोजाना औसतन 150 से अधिक मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। शनिवार काे 1103 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग की गई।

रात 9 बजे तक 232 नए केस सामने आ चुके थे। अब तक कुल 17,365 संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। वहीं, शनिवार को तीन संक्रमितों की माैत के बाद मृतकों की कुल संख्या 379 पहुंच गई।

अजमेर में 10 दिनों में 530 शादियां, प्रशासन और पुलिस के सामने चुनौती

शहर में इस महीने के अंत तक 530 शादियों की सूचना जिला प्रशासन को मिली है। इन शादियों पर प्रशासन की पूरी निगरानी रहेगी। कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने प्रशासन व पुलिस को समारोह स्थलों पर सरकारी गाइडलाइन की सख्ती से पालना सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

कोरोना अपडेट

जेएलएन में 205 काेराेना संक्रमित भर्ती हैं।

काेविड वार्ड में 110 पॉजिटिव तथा 102 सस्पेक्ट मरीज भर्ती हैं।

भर्ती संक्रमितों में 130 पुरुष व 75 महिलाएं भर्ती हैं।

