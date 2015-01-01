पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशेष अदालत में सुनवाई:निलंबित वीसी रामपाल सिंह की जमानत अर्जी पर फैसला आज

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
घूसखाेरी के आराेपी एमडीएस यूनिवर्सिटी के निलंबित वीसी रामपाल सिंह की जमानत अर्जी पर भ्रष्टाचार मामलाें की विशेष अदालत शनिवार काे आदेश कर सकती है। रामपाल सिंह की जमानत अर्जी पर अदालत ने शुक्रवार काे आराेपी और अभियाेजन पक्ष की दलीलें व बहस सुनकर फैसला शनिवार के लिए सुरक्षित रखा है। गुरुवार काे ही प्रकरण में एसीबी ने चार्जशीट पेश की थी और इसकी प्रति अभियुक्ताें काे शुक्रवार काे दी गई जिसके बाद जमानत अर्जी पर सुनवाई हुई।

रामपाल सिंह की ओर से वकील अजय वर्मा ने दलील दी कि पूरे प्रकरण में सिंह के विरूद्ध किसी भी तरह की प्रत्यक्ष साक्ष्य नहीं है न ही उनका रिश्वत के लेनदेन में किसी तरह का संंबंध एसीबी जाेड़ पाई है। एसीबी की पूरी जांच टेलीफाेनिक वार्ता पर आधारित है और इसमें भी रामपाल सिंह की ऐसी काेई बातचीत नहीं है जिससे साबित हाेता हाे कि उन्हाेंने यूनिवर्सिटी के किसी काम काे लेकर किसी व्यक्ति से रिश्वत मांगी हाे या उन्हें किसी ने दी हाे।

सिंह की वृद्धावस्था और बीमारियाें का हवाला देते हुए अदालत से प्रार्थना की गई कि एसीबी की जांच में अब उनकी जरूरत नहीं है इसलिए जमानत पर रिहा करने के आदेश दिए जाए। वहीं अभियाेजन पक्ष की ओर से दलील दी गई कि एमडीएस यूनिवर्सिटी के वाइस चांसलर जैसे गरिमामय पद पर बैठकर रामपाल सिंह ने अपने नजदीकी रणजीत सिंह के जरिये रिश्वत का पूरा खेल रचा था। रणजीत सिंह के जरिये कालेज संचालकाें से सीटें बढ़वाने और परीक्षा केंद्र आवंटित करने सहित अन्य कामाें के लिए रिश्वत लिए जाने के पर्याप्त साक्ष्य है जाे पेश किए गए हैं।

एसीबी की जांच अब भी जारी है और अन्य आराेपियाें के विरूद्ध भी जांच लंबित है। सह अभियुक्त की जमानत हाईकाेर्ट से भी खारिज हाे चुकी है। ऐसे गंभीर मामले में अभियुक्त काे जमानत का लाभ नहीं दिया जाना चाहिए। अदालत ने दाेनाें पक्षाें की सुनवाई के बाद जमानत अर्जी पर आदेश के लिए 7 नवंबर की पेशी तय की है।

