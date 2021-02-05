पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

RPSC में विरोध:वैटिंग व रिसफल सूचि जारी करने की मांग; अर्द्धनग्न होकर अभ्यर्थियों ने किया प्रदर्शन

अजमेर25 मिनट पहले
अभ्यर्थियों ने अर्द्धनग्न होकर किया प्रदर्शन - Dainik Bhaskar
अभ्यर्थियों ने अर्द्धनग्न होकर किया प्रदर्शन
  • वरिष्ठ अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा -2016 का मामला
  • अभ्यर्थियों का धरना पांचवे दिन भी जारी

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग की ओर से वरिष्ठ अध्यापक परीक्षा 2016 की वेटिंग व रिसफल सूची जारी करने की मांग को लेकर अभ्यर्थियों का धरना पांचवें दिन भी जारी रहा। शुक्रवार को अभ्यर्थियों ने अर्द्धनग्न होकर प्रदर्शन किया।

जयपुर निवासी अमित शर्मा व अराई अजमेर निवासी शिवराज सिंह ने बताया कि वरिष्ठ अध्यापक परीक्षा 2016 की वेटिंग व रिसफल सूची जारी करने की मांग को लेकर प्रदेश भर से अभ्यर्थी एक फरवरी से धरना दे रहे है, लेकिन आरपीएससी की ओर से कोई पहल नहीं की जा रही। ऐसे में अभ्यर्थियों में रोष है।

शुक्रवार को आक्रोशित अभ्यर्थियों ने रैली निकाली और आयोग कार्यालय के बाहर नारेबाजी करते हुए अर्द्धनग्न होकर प्रदर्शन किया। अगर इसके बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होती है तो सोमवार को रैली निकालेंगे और जरूरत पड़ी तो भूख हड़ताल भी करेंगे। उनका कहना रहा कि आयोग ने केवल सामाजिक ज्ञान विषय की वेटिंग व रिसफल जारी की है, जबकि अन्य विषय की नहीं की।

