  • Despite The Holiday, Electricity Bill Collection Centers Will Remain Open Today And Tomorrow, Bills Of Lock Down Period Will Be Submitted Without Late Fee

अजमेर डिस्कॉम ने दी उपभोक्ताओं को राहत:अवकाश के बावजूद आज व कल भी खुलेंगे बिजली बिल संग्रहण केन्द्र, लॉकडाउन अवधि के बिल बिना विलम्ब शुल्क के जमा होंगे

अजमेर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिल जमा कराने की अंतिम तिथि कल

उपभोक्ताओं को राहत देने के लिए अजमेर डिस्कॉम के सभी विद्युत बिल संग्रहण केन्द्र अवकाश के बावजूद शुक्रवार व शनिवार को भी खुले रहेंगे। कोरोना महामारी के कारण उत्पन्न आर्थिक परिस्थितियों के मद्देनजर कृषि, बीपीएल और लघु घरेलू श्रेणी के उपभोक्ताओं को 31 अक्टूबर तक विद्युत बिल की मूल बकाया राशि जमा करवाने पर पेनल्टी (विलम्ब शुल्क) नहीं लगेगी।

अजमेर डिस्कॉम के प्रबंध निदेशक वी.एस. भाटी ने बताया कि कृषि, बीपीएल एवं लघु घरेलू श्रेणी के उपभोक्ताओं को बिलिंग माह अक्टूबर, 2020 में जारी बिलों में छूट की राशि कम करके भेजी गई है। ऐसे उपभोक्ता 31 अक्टूबर, तक विद्युत बिल की मूल बकाया राशि का भुगतान ऑनलाइन माध्यम से अथवा विद्युत बित संग्रहण केन्द्रों पर जमा करवाने पर इस योजना का लाभ मिलेगा।

30 व 31 को भी खुलेंगे कार्यालय
अजमेर डिस्कॉम के सभी सहायक अभियंता कार्यालय विद्युत बिलों की राशि के संग्रहण के लिए 30 व 31 को अवकाश के दिन भी खुले रहेंगे ताकि उपभोक्ता अपने विद्युत बिल की राशि जमा करा सकें। भाटी ने बताया कि प्रदेश में कोरोना महामारी के कारण आए तरलता के संकट को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार की ओर से जारी निर्देशानुसार डिस्कॉम ने विभिन्न श्रेणी के उपभोक्ताओं को लॉकडाउन अवधि में कई प्रकार की राहत प्रदान की। जिसके अन्तर्गत कृषि उपभोक्ताओं, बीपीएल एवं लघु घरेलू श्रेणी (50 यूनिट तक) के माह मार्च, अप्रैल, मई, जून 2020 के विद्युत बिलों के भुगतान की देय तिथि को 30 जून 2020 तक बढ़ाया गया था।

इस अवधि में भुगतान करने पर निगम द्वारा उपभोक्ताओं को 5 प्रतिशत की छूट आगामी बिलों में दी गई थी। तत्पश्चात राज्य सरकार द्वारा इन श्रेणी के उपभोक्ताओं की विद्युत बिल की देय राशि को 31 जुलाई 2020 तक दो किश्तों में बिना किसी विलम्ब शुल्क/सरचार्ज के भुगतान करने की सुविधा प्रदान की गई थी। उपभोक्ताओं को और राहत देते हुए डिस्काॅम ने लम्बित बिल की मूल राशि को 31 अक्टूबर 2020 तक जमा कराने पर उपभोक्ता से किसी भी प्रकार का विलम्ब शुल्क नही लिया जाएगा।

