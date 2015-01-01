पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एडमिशन:इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज में सीधे प्रवेश 28 तक, 250 रुपए जमा कराना होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन शुल्क

अजमेर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंजीयनिरिंग काॅलेजाें में रिक्त सीटाें पर सीधे प्रवेश अब 28 नवंबर तक हाेंगे। यह प्रवेश आवेदन ऑनलाइन और व्यक्तिगत रूप से काॅलेज में जाकर किए जा सकेंगे। आवेदन के साथ विद्यार्थी काे महज 250 रुपए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुल्क जमा कराना हाेगा। 28 नवंबर काे दाेपहर 12 बजे तक किए गए आवेदन लेने के बाद चयनित विद्यार्थियाें की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया इसी दिन शाम पांच बजे से शुरू होगी।

बड़लिया स्थित इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज और माखुपुरा स्थित इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज में रिक्त रही सीटाें पर सीधे प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया फिर से शुरू की गई है। इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज के प्राचार्य डाॅ. उमाशंकर माेदानी ने बताया कि 28 नवंबर दाेपहर 12 बजे तक विद्यार्थी www.ecajmer.ac.in/directadmission से ऑनलाइन या काॅलेज में अपने सभी मूल दस्तावेजाें की फाेटाे काॅपी के साथ आकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। सीट आवंटन के लिए विद्यार्थियाें काे 28 नवंबर काे काॅलेज में माैजूद रहना जरूरी है। सीट आवंटन हाेने के बाद विद्यार्थियाें काे अपने मूल दस्तावेज और फीस उसी समय जमा करानी हाेगी। यह सारी प्रक्रिया रीप-2020 के दिशा निर्देशाें के मुताबिक होगी।

यह रहेगा कार्यक्रम

प्राचार्य माेदानी ने बताया कि रजिस्ट्रेशन चालू हैं। 28 नवंबर दाेपहर 12 बजे तक रजिस्ट्रेशन लिए जाएंगे। उन्हाेंने बताया कि रिक्त सीटाें पर दाेपहर 1 बजे से इंटरनल स्लाइडिंग की जाएगी। इसके बाद रिक्त सीटाें की जानकारी नाेटिस बाेर्ड पर दाेपहर डेढ़ बजे चस्पा की जाएगी। शाम पांच बजे मैरिट लिस्ट घाेषित होगी। मैरिट के आधार पर सीटाें का अलाॅटमेंट होगा।

इसके बाद 6 बजे तक प्रवेश के लिए आने वाले सभी विद्यार्थियाें की सूची ऑनलाइन सबमिट होगी, जबकि 30 नवंबर काे शाम पांच बजे काॅलेज प्रशासन फाइनल रिपाेर्ट रीप 2020 ऑफिस काे भेजेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें