पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वेतन:निदेशालय ने अस्पताल प्रशासन से नर्सिंग काे छह माह का वेतन देने के दिए आदेश, मांगी रिपाेर्ट

अजमेर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भास्कर में वेतन नहीं मिलने का समाचार प्रकाशित हाेने के बाद हरकत में आया विभाग, गत माह ही निदेशालय ने विशेष गाइड लाइन की थी जारी

जवाहरलाल नेहरू अस्पताल के नर्सिंगकर्मियाें काे छह माह से वेतन नहीं देने के मामले में निदेशालय ने अस्पताल प्रशासन से रिपाेर्ट तलब की है। नर्सिंगकर्मियाें काे वेतन जारी करने के साथ ही इसकी रिपाेर्ट भी मांगी है। दैनिक भास्कर में नर्सिंगकर्मियाें काे वेतन नहीं मिलने से हाेने वाली परेशानियाें का मामला प्रकाशित हाेने के बाद हरकत में आए चिकित्सा विभाग ने किन कारणाें से वेतन जारी नहीं किया जा सका इस बारे में जानकारी मांगी है। वेतन की राशि किस मद से जारी हाेगी, इसके अादेश गत माह ही निदेशालय ने जारी कर दिए थे।

दूसरी जगह रिक्त चल रहे पदाें से राशि लेकर इन नर्सिंगकर्मियाें काे वेतन दिया जाएगा। भास्कर में समाचार आने के बाद विभाग ने वेतन काे लेकर कार्यवाही शुरू कर दी। वहीं इस मामले में मंगलवार काे कांग्रेसी नेता व मानव अधिकार परिषद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शैलेश गुप्ता ने मुख्यमंत्री, चिकित्सा मंत्री, जवाहरलाल नेहरू चिकित्सालय अस्पताल अधीक्षक से चिकित्सालय के सभी नर्सिंग कर्मियों को समय पर भुगतान करने की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें