पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अजमेर में कोरोना एवं स्वच्छ भारत मिशन पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता:पहले स्थान पर रही दिशा जांगिड और योगेश्वरी जोनवाल

अजमेर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चैक एवं प्रमाण पत्र देकर किया सम्मानित
  • दोनों प्रतियोगिताओं में पहले तीन-तीन विजेताओं को किया सम्मानित

अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी के तत्वावधान में आयोजित की गई कोरोना एवं स्वच्छ भारत मिशन पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता में विजयी प्रतिभागियों को बुधवार को चैक एवं प्रमाण पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया। कलक्टर कक्ष में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में जिला कलक्टर एवं अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड अजमेर के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी प्रकाश राजपुरोहित, जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप एवं नगर निगम आयुक्त व अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी अजमेर के अतिरिक्त मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी डॉ. खुशाल यादव ने दोनों प्रतियोगिताओं के पहले तीन विजेताओं को सम्मानित किया। कोरोना पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता में दिशा जांगिड़ प्रथम, दिलीप साहेब द्वितीय एवं गायत्री तिवारी तृतीय स्थान पर रहे। इसी प्रकार स्वच्छ भारत मिशन में योगेश्वरी जोनवाल प्रथम, दीक्षा मंगलानी द्वितीय व पूनम चतुर्वेदी तृतीय स्थान पर रहीं। प्रथम विजेता को पांच हजार, द्वितीय विजेता को तीन हजार एवं तृतीय विजेता को दो हजाार के चैक एवं प्रमाण पत्र दोनों श्रेणियों में अलग अलग वितरित किए गए। उल्लेखनीय है कि अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी के तत्वावधान में कोरोना एवं स्वच्छ भारत मिशन पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन 24 जुलाई से 2 सितंबर तक किया गया था। इस प्रतियोगिता में प्रतिभागियों को अपने घर पर पोस्टर बनाने थे। कोरोना पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता में 115 एवं स्वच्छ भारत मिशन पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता में 110 प्रतिभागियों ने हिस्सा लिया। प्रतिभागियों ने ई मेल के माध्यम से अपनी प्रविष्टियां भेजी एवं कुछ प्रतिभागियों ने स्मार्ट सिटी कार्यालय स्वयं उपस्थित होकर जमा करवाई थी। इस प्रतियोगिता की खास बात यह रही कि इसमें अजमेर सहित अन्य प्रदेशों के प्रतिभागियों ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। इस प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेने वाले सभी प्रतिभागियों को प्रमाण पत्र दिए गए। नगर निगम में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में निगम आयुक्त डॉ. खुशाल यादव ने प्रतिभागियों को प्रमाण पत्र वितरित किए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें