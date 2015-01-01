पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हे राम!:बिजली से चलने वाले इकलौते करघा सेवा केंद्र में 3 साल से एक भी युवा को ट्रेनिंग नहीं; अफसरों ने पॉवरलूम सैक्टर में मंदी पर मढ़ा दोष

सुनिल कुमार जैन. अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
राज्य के एकमात्र विद्युत चालित करघा सेवा केन्द्र में बीते तीन साल में एक भी बेराजगार ने प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त नहीं किया

भारत सरकार के वस्त्र उद्योग मंत्रालय की ओर से संचालित राज्य के एकमात्र विद्युत चालित करघा सेवा केन्द्र में बीते तीन साल में एक भी बेराेजगार ने ट्रेनिंग नहीं ली। इसका कारण पावरलूम सेक्टर में छाई मंदी और बेरोजगार को प्रशिक्षण के लिए प्रोत्साहन नहीं देना माना जा रहा है। केन्द्र पर मौजूद स्टाफ व संसाधनों का उपयोग भी नहीं हो रहा है।

अजमेर जिले के किशनगढ में वस्त्र उद्योग मंत्रालय की ओर से करीब तीस साल पहले विद्युत चालित करघा सेवा केन्द्र की स्थापना की गई। यहां पर शटललेस विविंग, टेक्सटाइल डिजाइनिंग, मेन्टेन्स फीटर सहित अन्य कोर्स के लिए प्रशिक्षण दिया जाता है। इसके लिए यहां पर प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए विभिन्न प्रकार की मशीनें जैसे शटललेस मशीन, रेपियर लूम, एयरजेट व लूटीसी मशीनें भी है। प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने वालों को दो हजार रुपए स्टाइपेंड के रूप में भी प्रोत्साहन के लिए दिए जाते है। साथ ही यहां पर एक सहायक निदेशक, एक तकनीकी अधिकारी, दो विविंग टेक्नॅालोजिस्ट, एक लिपिक व दो मल्टीटास्क पर्सन कार्यरत है।

विद्युत चलित करघा सेवा केन्द्र
विद्युत चलित करघा सेवा केन्द्र

एक माह व तीन माह का मिलता है प्रशिक्षण
यह प्रशिक्षण एक माह और तीन माह का होता है। यहां से प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने के बाद प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को पावरलूम उद्योग में जयपुर, भीलवाडा, पाली, ब्यावर सहित किशनगढ में रोजगार मिल जाता है। कम समय व बिना शुल्क के प्रशिक्षण में शुरूआती दिनों में रूझान था और यहां से करीब हर साल सौ से दो सौ बेरोजगारों को प्रशिक्षण दिया जाता था। लेकिन बाद में पावरलूम सेक्टर में आई नई मशीनों के कारण यहां प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने वालों को लोगों को रोजगार को मिलना कम हो गया। ऐसे में यह संख्या घट गई।

तीन साल से एक को भी प्रशिक्षण नहीं
घटती संख्या को देखते हुए बाद में जब यहां पर भी अत्याधुनिक मशीनों का प्रशिक्षण देना शुरू किया तो एक बार प्रशिक्षणार्थियों की संख्या में बढोतरी हुई। करीब एक दशक पहले तक यहां प्रशिक्षणार्थियों का प्रशिक्षण को लेकर रूझान था। बाद में पावरलूम में आई मंदी का असर रोजगार पर भी पडा और यह संख्या घटती गई। पिछले पांच साल के आंकडों पर नजर डाले तो पता चलता है कि वर्ष 2015—2016 में 32, वर्ष 2016—2017 में 25 और वर्ष 2017—2018 में 26 प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। इसके बाद करीब तीन साल से यहां पर कोई प्रशिक्षणार्थी ने प्रशिक्षण नहीं लिया।

तीन साल से स्टाइपेंड का इंतजार
पावरलूम सेक्टर में मंदी के कारण रोजगार में हुई कमी के कारण पहले ही प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने वाला का टोटा था और ऐसे में प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को प्रोत्साहन राशि के रूप में राज्य सरकार की ओर से दिया जाने वाला स्टाइपेंड का भुगतान ही समय पर नहीं किया गया। ऐसे में वे प्रशिक्षणार्थी स्टाइपेंड के लिए चक्कर काटने को मजबूर है। स्थानीय प्रशासन ने स्टाइपेन्ड भुगतान के लिए राज्य सरकार को भी लिखा, लेकिन अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। यही कारण है कि रोजगार व स्टाइपेंड नहीं​ मिलने से बीते तीन सालों में यहां से किसी ने प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त नहीं किया। स्टाफ व संसाधन होने के बावजूद कोई उपयोग नहीं हो रहा।

सहायक निदेशक ने यह कहा....
केन्द्र के सहायक निदेशक पदम लोचन जॉली ने बताया कि यहां प्रशिक्षण से प्रशिक्षित स्टाफ व मशीने आदि उपलब्ध है। प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त बेरोजगार को ज्यादा मेहनताना मिलता है। प्रशिक्षण के लिए पावरलूम उद्यमियों से भी सम्पर्क किया गया, लेकिन कोई रूचि नहीं ले रहे। फिर भी प्रयासरत है कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा बेरोजगारों से भी सम्पर्क किया जा रहा है। साथ ही स्टाइपेंड के लिए भी राज्य सरकार को लिखा गया है। ताकि बेरोजगारों को प्रोत्साहन मिले।

