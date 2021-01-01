पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदाेलन की चेतावनी:आनासागर में मलबा डालने पर विवाद, वकील और नगर निगम के अधिकारियाें में कहासुनी

अजमेर6 घंटे पहले
  • आयुक्त के निर्देश पर पहुंचे थे उपायुक्त समेत अन्य अधिकारी, जमीन के खातेदार वकील मुकेश दाधीच के पक्ष में उतरी राजस्व बार एसाेसिएशन

वैशाली नगर एमपीएस स्कूल के सामने आनासागर मलबा डालकर पाटे जाने के मामले में मंगलवार काे नगर निगम की टीम हरकत में दिखी। निगम आयुक्त खुशाल यादव काे इस मामले में शिकायत मिलने पर उपायुक्त सीता वर्मा के नेतृत्व में माैके पर टीम भेजी। वहां जांच के दाैरान जमीन के खातेदार वकील मुकेश दाधीच व निगम अधिकारियाें के बीच कहासुनी हाे गई।

इस मामले में निगम प्रशासन की ओर से शिकायत दर्ज करवाने की बात कही जा रही है वहीं दाधीच के पक्ष में राजस्व बार एसाेसिएशन ने आंदाेलन की चेतावनी दे दी है। निगम उपायुक्त सीता वर्मा ने बताया कि जिस जमीन पर मलबा डालकर उसे पाटा जा रहा है वह खातेदारी की नहीं हाेकर एडीए के अधिकार क्षेत्र में आती है। यह जमीन अवाप्त की जा चुकी है, निगम काे काॅलाेनी ट्रांसफर हाेने पर यह जमीन भी निगम के पास अा गई। यहां मलबा डाले जाने के मामले में 15 दिन पहले नाेटिस दिया गया था, लेकिन उसका काेई जवाब नहीं दिया।

मंगलवार काे यहां फिर समतलीकरण के कार्य की सूचना मिलने पर अधिकारी माैके पर पहुंचे ताे कुछ लाेग उनसे कहासुनी करने लग गए। अधिकारियाें की शिकायत पर माैके पर निगम की टीम पहुंची। आराेप है कि पहले समझाइश की गई थी लेकिन कुछ लाेग अधिकारियाें से ही उलझने लगे। एडीए से अधिकारियाें ओर पुलिस जाप्ते काे माैके पर बुलाया गया।

निगम आयुक्त ने वहां खाली किए गए मलबे काे फिर निकालने के आदेश दिए हैं। आनासागर झील विकास प्राधिकरण के सदस्य सचिव निगम आयुक्त ही हैं। इधर वकील मुकेश दाधीच का कहना है कि न ताे जमीन का मुआवजा दिया गया न ही उन्हाेंने इसके एवज में दूसरी जमीन ली है।

आनासागर में मलबा डालने की बात काे उन्हाेंने गलत बताते हुए कहा कि निगम जबरन जमीन से बेदखल करने की काेशिश कर रहा है। राजस्व बार एसाेसिएशन ने कलेक्टर काे ज्ञापन साैंपकर समुचित कार्रवाई का आग्रह करते हुए कहा है कि जबरन बेदखल किया गया ताे आंदाेलन किया जाएगा।

