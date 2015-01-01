पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जलकुंभी:बाडी नदी में चली डिविडिंग, अंतिम छाेर तक निकाली जाएगी जलकुंभी,अभी विश्राम स्थली पुलिया के निकट से जलकुंभी निकाली जा रही है

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाडी नदी में फैली जलकुंभी को निकालती नगर निगम की मशीन।

आनासागर झील से आखिर बाडी नदी में उतारी गई डिविडिंग मशीन ने गुरुवार सुबह से ही काम करना शुरू कर दिया। दिन भर डिविडिंग मशीन बाडी नदी में जलकुंभी निकालती रही। अभी विश्राम स्थली पुलिया के निकट से जलकुंभी निकाली जा रही है। पानी का फ्लाे पीछे हाेने के कारण आनासागर की ओर जा रही जलकुंभी फिर से पीछे आ जाएगी।

इस कारण पहले यहां से सारी जलकुंभी बाहर निकाली जाएगी ताकि यहां से जलकुंभी पुलिया के नीचे से हाेकर आनासागर झील में नहीं जा सके। नगर निगम के उपायुक्त गजेंद्र सिंह रलावता ने बताया कि हर तीन से चार माह बाद जलकुंभी यहीं बाडी नदी के छाेर पर आकर अटक जाती है। इस कारण इस बार इसका स्थायी विकल्प तलाशा गया है।

जहां तक डिविडिंग मशीन बाडी नदी में चल सकेगी वहां तक पूरी तरह से जलकुंभी व कचरे काे निकाल दिया जाएगा। आनासागर झील की तरह इसे भी पूरी तरह साफ करेंगे। निगम उपायुक्त रलावता ने गुरुवार काे अधिकारियों के साथ पैदल ही बाडी नदी के आसपास के क्षेत्रों का दाैरा किया। इस दौरान आगे रामनगर की ओर पुलिया के निकट पानी की पाइप लाइन निकल रही है।

वहां से मशीन काे आगे ले जाने में परेशानी हाेगी, हालांकि आगे की ओर जलकुंभी इतनी नहीं है। फिर भी निगम की टीम इस बार पूरी जलकुंभी निकालने का प्रयास करेगी। इसी कारण नगर निगम की सफाई गैंगसा यानी सफाई कर्मचारियों की टीम का इसमें सहयोग लिया जाएगा।एसटीपी से किया जाएगा कनेक्शन | उपायुक्त रलावता ने बताया कि यहां निरीक्षण के दौरान सबसे बड़ी बात यह सामने आई कि यहां का पानी स्थिर

रहता है। इसी कारण पानी में जलकुंभी आसानी से पनप जाती है। इसी काे देखते हुए इस बार निगम ने यहां से जलकुंभी साफ हाेने के बाद इसका कनेक्शन सीधे सीवरेज प्लांट में करने का निश्चय किया है ताकि पानी लगातार चलता रहने के साथ ही वहां फिल्टर भी हाे जाएगा। नया पानी लगातार आने के कारण फिर यहां जलकुंभी नहीं पनप सकेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें