पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना:एंटीबॉडी के भरोसे ना रहें, 2 माह में 25 चिकित्सक फिर हाे चुके हैं पाॅजिटिव

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यह खबर उनके लिए, जाे पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव हाेने के बाद बेफिक्र घूम रहे हैं

यह खबर उन लाेगाें के लिए है, जाे काेराेना से जंग जीतने के बाद बेफ्रिक घूम रहे हैं। ऐसे लाेग अब तक यही साेच कर चल रहे हैं कि उनके शरीर में काेराेना से लड़ने की एंटीबॉडी बन चुकी है, इस कारण वे चार माह तक ताे सुरक्षित हैं। लेकिन पिछले एक माह का रिकॉर्ड देखें ताे जेएलएन अस्पताल में ऐसे मरीज फिर से सामने आ रहे हैं जाे काेराेना संक्रमित हाेकर ठीक हाे चुके हैं, लेकिन जांच में वे फिर से पॉजिटिव हाे गए हैं।

इन लाेगाें काे पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव हुए अभी दाे से सवा दाे माह ही हुए थे। ऐसी सूची में जेएलएन के करीब 25 रेजीडेंट‌्स चिकित्सक भी शामिल हैं। रेजीडेंट‌्स के अलावा जेएलएन के दस सीनियर चिकित्सक अाैर बीस नर्सिंगकर्मी भी ऐसे हैं जाे काेराेना पॉजिटिव हाे चुके हैं। दाे माह पहले एक मरीज की दूसरी बार पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने के बाद उसकी माैत भी हाे चुकी है।

इसी कारण प्रशासन के माथे एक बार फिर चिंता की लकीर आ गई है। काेराेना मरीजों के लिए प्लाज्मा इसी कारण लिया जा रहा था कि उनके शरीर में एंटीबॉडी बन चुकी है, लेकिन अब फिर से संक्रमित हाेने के मामले सामने आने के बाद चिकित्सा विभाग असमंजस में आ गया है कि वह प्लाज्मा ले या नहीं।
जांच में यह भी सामने आया
काेविड पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव हाेने के बाद जब शरीर में पर्याप्त एंटीबॉडी थी ताे चिकित्सक सहित अन्य फिर से पॉजिटिव कैसे हाे गए। इस मामले में चिकित्सकों का मानना है कि संक्रमण अाैर बीमारी दाे अलग-अलग बाते हैं। संक्रमण तब हाेता है जब काेई वायरस हमारे शरीर में चला जाता है और बीमारी तब हाेती है जब वायरस मल्टीप्लाई हाेना शुरू हाे जाता है।

शाेध में यह भी सामने आया कि बुजुर्ग व गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित मरीजों काे संक्रमण का फिर से ज्यादा खतरा है। विश्व में ऐसा काेई शाेध नहीं है जाे यह साबित करे कि निगेटिव आने के बाद काेई फिर से पॉजिटिव नहीं हाेगा।
सावधान रहें...
काेराेना से ठीक हाे चुके मरीजों के शरीर में एंटीबॉडी तैयार हाेगी या नहीं, यह शरीर की इंटरनल इम्युनिटी पर निर्भर रहता है। बुजुर्ग, ब्लड प्रेशर, सांस व अस्थमा के मरीजों में राेग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता इतनी मजबूत नहीं हाेती कि उन्हें एंटीबॉडी के भरोसे रखा जा सके।
ये लक्ष्ण दिखें तो तुरंत चिकित्सक से करें संपर्क
यदि तेज बुखार आ रहा है, गले में खराश है, सूखी खांसी, उलटी दस्त की शिकायत, चलने में सांस फुल रही है, हाथ पैर दर्द कर रहे हैं, आंखें लाल हाे रही है, खाना नहीं अच्छा लग रहा, स्वाद का पता नहीं लग रहा ताे तुरंत चिकित्सक से जांच कराने के साथ ही परिवार से अलग हाे जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें