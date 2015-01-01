पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली का घरेलू कनेक्शन:दीपावली तक हर आवेदक को बिजली का घरेलू कनेक्शन,एमडी ने पुष्कर शिविर का किया निरीक्षण, तीन दिन में साढ़े चार हजार से ज्यादा कनेक्शन जारी

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
अजमेर डिस्कॉम के एमडी वीएस भाटी ने कहा कि दीपावली से पूर्व सभी वैध आवेदकों को घरेलू कनेक्शन जारी किए जाएंगे। सभी कार्यालयों को घरेलू कनेक्शन के मामले में ‘जीरो पेंडेंसी’ रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। निगम ने तीन दिन में साढ़े चार हजार से ज्यादा कनेक्शन जारी किए हैं। उन्हाेंने साेमवार काे पुष्कर में घरेलू कनेक्शन शिविर का निरीक्षण किया।

उन्होंने बताया कि डिस्काॅम द्वारा घरेलू कनेक्शन जारी करने के लिए लगाए जा रहे शिविरों में तीन दिन में साढ़े चार हजार से ज्यादा कनेक्शन जारी किए गए हैं। निगम दीपावली तक लंबित घरेलू कनेक्शन आवेदकों को कनेक्शन जारी करेगा।शिविरों की प्रगति की समीक्षाभाटी ने सोमवार को भी सभी जिलों और उपखंडों में शिविरों की प्रगति की समीक्षा की।

उन्होंने बताया कि शिविर के पहले ही दिन में 1838 लंबित कनेक्शन जारी किए गए। दूसरे दिन भी 1700 में ज्यादा कनेक्शन जारी हुए हैं। तीसरे दिन एक हजार से ज्यादा कनेक्शन जारी किए गए।प्रबंध निदेशक ने अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए कि दीवाली से पूर्व सभी लंबित घरेलू कनेक्शन जारी कर उपभोक्ताओं को लाभ पहुंचाए। शिविर में कोरोना गाइडलाइन की सख्ती से पालना की जा रही है। भाटी ने उपभोक्ताओं से अपील की है की वे मास्क पहनकर ही डिस्कॉम कार्यालय में आए एवं दाे गज की दूरी बनाने का विशेष ध्यान रखें।

