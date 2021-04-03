पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे:1860 करोड़ रुपए में होगा अजमेर-चित्तौड़ मार्ग का दोहरीकरण, पांच करोड़ रु. मिले

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मदार-पुष्कर का भी विद्युतीकरण होगा, बजट में 3.37 करोड़ प्रावधान

रेल बजट में अजमेर से चित्तौड़ तक दोहरीकरण का कार्य करने के लिए 1860 करोड़ खर्च हाेंगे। इस कार्य के लिए रेलवे बजट में 5 करोड़ की राशि दी गई है। अजमेर-पुष्कर के विद्युतीकरण के लिए भी 3.37 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत किए गए हैं।

नए कामों के लिए बजट जारी किया गया है। मालूम हो कि अजमेर से अजमेर से उदयपुर तक अजमेर रेल मंडल की सीमा है। अजमेर-उदयपुर के बीच में हाल ही मौजूदा लाइन का विद्युतीकरण का काम पूरा हुआ है। अब अजमेर से चित्तौड़ के दोहरीकरण के काम को मंजूरी मिली है, इसके लिए 5 करोड़ रुपए जारी किए गए है। हालांकि इस राशि से प्रारंभिक स्तर के ही काम हो पाएंगे। कार्य शुरू होने से हर साल आने वाले बजट में राशि मिलती रहेगी। इस रूट का सर्वे रेलवे की ओर से पहले ही करवा लिया गया था।

ट्रेनों को क्रास कराने के लिए अब आउटर पर नहीं रोकना पड़ेगा
अजमेर उदयपुर अजमेर रेल मंडल का मुख्य रूट है। अजमेर से चंदेरिया वाया उदयपुर अजमेर रेल मंडल में आता है, जबकि चित्तौड़, रतलाम मंडल में आता है। दोहरीकरण होने से अजमेर से चित्तौड़ या चंदेरिया के बीच सामने-सामने ट्रेनें गुजर सकेंगी। ट्रेनों को क्रास कराने के लिए आउटर पर नहीं रोकना पड़ेगा। समय की बचत होगी।

इन कामों के लिए मिला बजट

  • मावली-बडीसादडी के लिये आमान परिवर्तन : 50 करोड़ रुपए।
  • अजमेर-मावली-उदयपुर विद्युतीकरण (294 किमी) : 35.37 करोड़ रुपए।
  • उदयपुर-हिम्मतनगर विद्युतीकरण (209 किमी) : 57.72 करोड़ रूपए।
  • मावली-बड़ीसादड़ी विद्युतीकरण (82 किमी) : 18.39 करोड़ रूपए।
  • अजमेर-चित्तौडगढ रेलपथ नवीनीकरण : 24 करोड़ रुपए।
  • चित्तौडगढ़-उदयपुर रेलपथ नवीनीकरण : 7 करोड़ रुपए

कोरोना काल की विषम परिस्थितियों के मद्देनजर बजट 2021-22 में अजमेर मंडल को मिली सौगातें पर्याप्त हैं। लगभग सभी महत्वपूर्ण मदों के लिए बजट प्राप्त हुआ है। इस बजट से मंडल के विकास कार्यों को गति मिलेगी। -नवीन कुमार परसुरामका, डीआरएम, अजमेर रेल मंडल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें