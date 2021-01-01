पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाइवे से लूटी कार:चालक को बांधकर पटका, महिला सहित तीनों आरोपी चंडीगढ से गिरफ्तार, कार भी बरामद

अजमेर
हाइवे से कार लूटने के आरोपी - Dainik Bhaskar
हाइवे से कार लूटने के आरोपी
  • लूटे गए मोबाइल से हत्थे चढे, मुंबई से दरगाह जियारत के लिए आए थे

मुंबई से दरगाह जियारत के लिए आए महिला सहित तीन व्यक्तियों ने कार चालक को बांधकर रविवार रात हाइवे पर पटक दिया। बाद में कार को लेकर फरार हो गए। मामले की जानकारी मिलने के बाद अजमेर पुलिस ने लूटे गए मोबाइल की लोकेशन के आधार पर चंडीगढ से पुलिस ने तीनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। तीनों को बापर्दा रखा है।

जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक जगदीश चन्द्र शर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस थाना गेगल पर परिवादी साईबाबा रोड, जवाहर नगर, खार ईस्ट, थाना निर्मल नगर, मुम्बई निवासी चालक जयेश जैन ने रिपोर्ट देकर बताया कि वह मुम्बई से दो व्यक्ति व एक औरत को दरगाह जियारत के लिए लेकर आया, जब 24 जनवरी की रात को वापस ले जा रहा था, तो उन्होने दिल्ली चलने के लिए बोला। इसके बाद उसने मना कर दिया तो रात्रि में किसी ढाबे पर थोडी देर विश्राम करने के बाद चलने के लिए बोला। बाद में इन लोगों ने कहा कि वे कार को चला लेंगे और उसकी आंख लग गई। इन लोगों ने रात्रि में मेरे हाथ-पैर व मुंह पर पट्टी बाधकर गगवाना पुलिया के नीचे टक दिया व उसकी इनोवा कार व मोबाइल लेकर चले गए। इस पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की।

मामला दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस टीम ने घटनास्थल पर जाकर पता किया। गेगल टोल प्लाजा से भी फुटेज भी लिए। साईबर सैल की मदद से मोबाईल नम्बर की लोकेशन को ट्रेसआउट किया, तो अज्ञात लूटेरों की लोकेशन मोहाली, चण्डीगढ़ (पंजाब) आई। इस पर पुलिस टीम को मोहाली के लिए रवाना किया गया। इस दौरान मोहाली (पंजाब) पुलिस की सहायता से अज्ञात लूटेरों जामोला, तहसील कोट रंगका, पुलिस थाना राजौर. जिला राजौरी जम्मू अफतार खान (26), माशुक अहमद (30) व नसरीन बैगम ( 30) को गिरफ्तार किया गया। पुलिस टीम में एएसपी किशन सिंह भाटी, उपअधीक्षक राजेश वर्मा के सुपरवीजन में टीम का गठन किया गया जिसमें गेगल थाना प्रभारी नंदु सिंह, रामाकिशन, संदीपसिंह, भंवर सिंह, नवल, रामपाल, सुमन शामिल थे।

