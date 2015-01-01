पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेविड मरीजाें की सेहत में हाे रहा सुधार:डॉक्टरों व नर्सिंग की मेहनत से जिले में काेविड मरीजाें का रिकवरी रेट बढ़ा

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 370 पलंग की क्षमता, वर्तमान में केवल 35 संक्रमित ही हैं भर्ती, जेएलएन में लगातार कम हाे रही है काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें की संख्या

(मनीष चौहान)
जवाहरलाल नेहरु अस्पताल में जिस तेजी से काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीज ठीक हाे रहे हैं उसे देखकर हर काेई दंग है। प्रदेश में सबसे तेजी से अजमेर में मरीज ठीक हाे रहे हैं। इसी कारण पूरे प्रदेश का फाेकस अजमेर जेएलएन अस्पताल पर है। यह चिकित्सकाें व नर्सिंग के प्रयासाें का परिणाम है कि अजमेर में काेरेाना संक्रमित मरीजाें की संख्या गिनी- चुनी रह गई है।
जिले में शनिवार रात तक 21 हजार 561 काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। यह संख्या जरूर भयभीत करने वाली है, लेकिन राहत की खबर ताे यह है कि काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें के लिए आरक्षित किए गए 384 बेड में से महज 35 ही संक्रमित मरीज भर्ती हैं। यह डाॅक्टराें की मेहनत का परिणाम है। यानी 345 पलंग खाली हैं। यह आंकड़ा सुखद समाचार है। यानी 21 हजार मरीज काेविड हाेकर ठीक हाे चुके हैं या हाेम आइसाेलेट हाेकर उनका उपचार करवा रहे हैं। अभी तक काेराेना काे लेकर वैक्सीन आने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

ऐसे में यह गाैर करना जरूरी है कि हजाराें की संख्या में स्वस्थ हाेकर घर काे लाैट चले मरीज आज चिकित्सक व नर्सिंगकर्मियाें के कारण ही वह फिर से समाज की मुख्यधारा में जुड़ पाए हैं। अजमेर के जेएलएन अस्पताल के चिकित्सकाें की टीम ने 21 हजार के करीबन मरीजाें काे स्वस्थ कर दिया है। ऐसे हुआ संभव जेएलएन के आचार्य व मेडिसिन यूनिट के डाॅ. अनिल सामरिया का कहना है कि अस्पताल में पाॅजिटिव आने के बाद पूरी टीम काे तैयार किया गया है।

हर एक काे जिम्मेदारी साैंपी गई। प्रतिदिन प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. वी बी सिंह और डाॅ. अनिल जैन, डाॅ. संजीव माहेश्वरी स्वयं हर वार्ड की माॅनिटरिंग करने के साथ ही मरीजाें काे लेकर फीडबैक ले रहे हैं। हर मरीज पर दवा के असर काे बारीकी से माॅनिटरिंग किया जा रहा है। यदि दवा का असर नहीं हाे रहा है ताे फिर से जांच या उपचार किया जाता है। इसी का परिणाम है कि मरीज रिकवर हाेने लगे हैं। एक टीम एमसीआई की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार ऑनलाइन वर्क में रहती है ताकि नई दवाओं की जानकारी मिल सके।

आंकड़ाें की जुबानी, ऐसे कम हाेते गए मरीज
तारीख पाॅजिटिव मृतक बाईपेप वेंटीलेटर ऑक्सीजन
30-11-2020 185 4 123 04 123
1-12-2020 123 10 38 05 112
2-12-2020 195 2 26 06 100
3-12-2020 120 2 25 11 90
4-12-2020 125 4 33 06 88
5-12-2020 160 2 31 06 50
6-12-2020 110 2 33 04 66
7-12-2020 125 2 35 03 76
8-12-2020 121 3 34 04 68
11-12-2020 121 2 26 01 64
12-12-2020 125 2 35 03 76

