मौसम:शहर में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण शुक्रवार को हल्की बारिश के साथ सर्दी का असर अचानक तेज हो गया

अजमेर28 मिनट पहले
  • पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से बारिश, बादल छाने से पारा गिरा

शहर में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण शुक्रवार को हल्की बारिश के साथ सर्दी का असर अचानक तेज हो गया। अधिकतम पारे में अचानक 3.7 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। इससे दिन में खिली धूप भी बेअसर दिखी। शुक्रवार सुबह से ही बादलों के छाए रहने से सर्दी का असर तेज होने लगा था। अलसुबह शहर कोहरे और धुंध से घिरा नजर आया और यह असर लगभग पूरे ही दिन रहा। दोपहर में धूप खिली मगर वह ज्यादा राहत देने वाली साबित नहीं हुई। सूर्यास्त के बाद मौसम में वापस सर्दी का असर तेज होने लगा।

अजमेर में सुबह 8 बजे एवं शाम करीब साढ़े 5 बजे बूंदाबांदी और हल्की बारिश भी हुई । गुजरे एक पखवाड़े से सर्दी के असर में आई कमी और धूप की तेजी के बाद शुक्रवार से एक बार फिर से सर्दी का असर तेज हाे गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार को अधिकतम पारा 26.5 तथा न्यूनतम पारा 16.4 डिग्री रहा। अधिकतम पारे में 3.7 डिग्री गिरावट रही। सुबह की आर्द्रता 70 और शाम की आर्द्रता 50 प्रतिशत रही।

आज भी हल्की बारिश की संभावना पूर्वी राजस्थान में शनिवार को भी बादल छाए रहने एवं हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। इसका असर अजमेर जिले में भी देखा जा सकता है।
आज से आएगी तापमान में गिरावट शहर में 12 दिसंबर से न्यूनतम तापमान में 2-4 डिग्री गिरावट होने के आसार है। बादल छंटने के साथ ही अचानक तापमान में गिरावट की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। कोहरा छाएगा।

