पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • During The Filing Of Nomination, The Documents Of The Udyi sional Distillery Were Filed In The ADA And ADM City Offices.

नामांकन:नामांकन दाखिल करने के दौरान उड़ी साेशल डिस्टेंग की धज्जियां,एडीए और एडीएम सिटी के ऑफिस में भरे गए नामांकन

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायती राज चुनाव 2020 के तहत हाेने वाले जिला परिषद सदस्य और पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के नामांकन पत्र साेमवार काे दाखिल हाे गए। सुबह 11 बजे से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने का दाैर शुरू हाे गया था। संभावना थी कि भाजपा और कांग्रेस के सभी प्रत्याशी अपनी पार्टी के बैनर तले साथ में जाकर नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ।

प्रत्याशियाें ने अपने अपने स्तर पर ही नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। नामांकन जमा करने का काम दाे जगह किया गया। वार्ड 1 से 16 तक के प्रत्याशियाें के नामांकन एडीए ऑफिस में दाखिल किए गए। वहीं वार्ड 17 से 32 तक के प्रत्याशियाें के नामांकन एडीएम सिटी ऑफिस में दाखिल किए गए। नामांकन के दाैरान दाेनाें जगह पर साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की जमकर धज्जियां उड़ी।

जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए नामांकन जमा कराने के लिए सुबह से ही प्रत्याशियाें के आने का सिलसिला शुरू हाे गया था। वार्ड नंबर 30 से भाजपा के प्रत्याशी श्रवण रावत ने शुरुआत में ही अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल कर दिया था। इसके कुछ देर बाद कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार राजेंद्र रावत ने अपना नामांकन जमा कराया।

इधर एडीए कार्यालय में वार्ड 2 के भाजपा प्रत्याशी पुखराज पहाड़िया ने दाेपहर 12 बजे के करीब अपना नामांकन जमा कराया। जबकि भाजपा के वार्ड 32 से प्रत्याशी ओम प्रकाश भडाणा कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में दाेपहर बाद पहुंचे।

कई प्रत्याशियाें ने मुहुर्त का समय देखकर दाखिल किए नामांकन

भाजपा के कई प्रत्याशियाें ने नामांकन दाखिल करने के लिए मुहूर्त निकलवाए थे। पूर्व जिला प्रमुख अाैर पूर्व विधायक सुशील कंवर पलाड़ा भी एडीए ऑफिस में पहुंची ताे गई लेकिन मुहूर्त में कुछ समय बचा हाेने से वह चैंबर के बाहर ही रुकी रहीं। जब मुहूर्त का वक्त हुआ तभी ही वह अंदर गई।
नजर नहीं आए स्थानीय नेता
खास बात यह रही कि नामांकन के दाैरान किसी भी प्रत्याशी के साथ काेई स्थानीय बड़ा नेता नजर नहीं अाया। यहां तक कि भाजपा के जिला देहात अध्यक्ष भी नजर नहीं आए। अलबत्ता मसूदा विधायक राकेश पारीक एडीए में जरूर पहुंचे। वे अपने साथ 6 प्रत्याशियाें काे लेकर आए थे। उनके नामांकन जमा हाेते ही वे यहां से निकल भी गए। स्थानीय नेताओं में कांग्रेस की ओर से नाैरत गुर्जर और सर्वेश पारीक के अलावा काेई नजर नहीं आया। इधर भाजपा की ओर से मीडिया प्रभारी माेहित जैन ही पूरा समय माैजूद रहे।
धारा 144 फिर भी कई जगह भीड़
नामांकन के दाैरान पूरा दिन ही साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की जमकर धज्जियां उड़ती रही। धारा 144 लागू हाेने के बाद भी 20 से लेकर 50 तक लाेग एक ही स्थान पर खड़े थे। एक-एक प्रत्याशी के साथ कई कई लाेग परिसर में माैजूद। पुलिस की भी माकूल व्यवस्था थी लेकिन पुलिस कर्मी जहां थे उस स्थान से दूसरी तक भी नहीं गए।

ऐसे में लाेगाें ने इसका जमकर फायदा उठाया और काेराेना संक्रमण की परवाह किए बगैर साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ाते रहे। भाजपा मीडिया प्रभारी माेहित जैन ने आराेप लगाया कि प्रशासन की लापरवाही के कारण नियम टूटे। कांग्रेस के विधायक अंदर तक वाहन लेकरआअाए लेकिन पुलिस ने भाजपा नेताओं के वाहन बाहर ही खड़े करवाए। इसके अलावा भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं काे भी परिसर से बाहर जाने के लिए कहा गया लेकिन कांग्रेस के किसी कार्यकर्ता काे टाेका नहीं गया।
नेताओं के एकतरफा जीत का दावे
पूर्व जिला प्रमुख पुखराज पहाड़िया का कहना था कि भाजपा के सभी प्रत्याशी जीत दर्ज करेंगे। जिला प्रमुख पद काे लेकर उन्हाेंने कहा कि इसका फैसला संगठन करेगा। सुशील कंवर पलाड़ा का भी कहना था कि संगठन जिसका नाम तय करेगा वहीं जिला प्रमुख बनेगा। इधर मसूदा विधायक राकेश पारीक का कहना था िक हमारे सभी प्रत्याशी जीतेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें