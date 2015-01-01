पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर जेएलएन अस्पताल में बनेगा पीजी गर्ल्स हॉस्टल:भूकंप प्रतिरोधी आरसीसी स्ट्रेक्चर पर तैयार होगा, फायर फाइटिंग सिस्टम भी लगेगा

अजमेर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीजी गर्ल्स हॉस्टल
  • 6.93 करोड़ रूपए की लागत आएगी

अजमेर में स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत जेएलएन मेडिकल कॉलेज छात्राओं के लिए 6.93 करोड़ रूपये लागत से पीजी गर्ल्स होस्टल प्रस्तावित है। हॉस्टल का निर्माण यूजी गर्ल्स हॉस्टल एवं इन्टर्न हॉस्टल के मध्य किया जाएगा। 950 वर्ग मीटर क्षेत्रफल में जी प्लस थ्री भवन निर्माण किया जाना प्रस्तावित है। प्रत्येक फ्लोर पर 20-20 कमरों का निर्माण किया जाएगा।

भविष्य की आवश्यकताओं के मद्देनजर रखते हुए जी प्लस 7 मंजिला भवन का प्रावधान रखा गया है।हॉस्टल का नया बनने वाला भवन भूकंप प्रतिरोधी आरसीसी स्ट्रेक्चर पर तैयार किया जाएगा। साथ ही हॉस्टल में फायर फाइटिंग सिस्टम भी लगाया जाएगा। वर्तमान में जी प्लस 3 मंजिला भवन का निर्माण किया जाएगा। प्रत्येक फ्लोर पर 20 – 20 कमरे अटैच लेट-बाथ बनाए जाएंगे। प्रत्येक कमरे में बालकॉनी एवं पैन्टरी की सुविधा होगी एक कमरे में दो छात्राओं के रहने की सुविधा होगी। पहले चरण में 60 कमरों का निर्माण करवाया जाएगा। इस प्रोजेक्ट की निविदा 18 नवंबर 2020 को खोली जाएगी।

यह मिलेगी सुविधाएं
नये बन रहे पीजी गर्ल्स हॉस्टल में छात्राओं को इंडोर गेम्स रूम की सुविधाएं प्रदान की जाएंगी। इसके साथ ही मनोरंजन कक्ष बनाया जा रहा है। स्वस्थ्य पर्यावरण के ग्रीन लैंड स्कैप के साथ पार्किंग की सुविधा होगी। सभी कमरे खुले एवं हवादार होंगे। किचन ओर मैस के साथ कॉमन हॉल बनाया जा रहा है। ग्राउंड फ्लोरपर वार्डन रूम बनाया जाएगा। हॉस्टल की छत पर सोलर वाटर हीटर लगाया जाएगा। हॉस्टल के सभी कमरों के शौचालयों में गर्म पानी सुविधा मिलेगी।

