पदोन्नति:शिक्षा बोर्ड कार्मिकों को आज मिल सकता है पदोन्नति का तोहफा, पदोन्नति की दौड़ में बोर्ड के निदेशक गोपनीय जीके माथुर सबसे आगे हैं

अजमेर13 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अपने कुछ अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों को दीपावली के मौके पर पदोन्नति की बड़ी सौगात देने जा रहा है। पदोन्नति का यह तोहफा बुधवार को मिलने की संभावना है। पदोन्नति की दौड़ में बोर्ड के निदेशक गोपनीय जीके माथुर सबसे आगे हैं।

उन्हें बोर्ड में मुख्य परीक्षा नियंत्रक बनाया जा रहा है।बोर्ड अध्यक्ष डॉ. डीपी जारौली, बोर्ड सचिव अरविंद कुमार सेंगवा और उप सचिव मंगाराम तोलानी सहित विभिन्न अधिकारी मंगलवार को जयपुर में डेरा डाले रहे । बोर्ड के आधिकारिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक जयपुर में अधिकारियों का डेरा बोर्ड के अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों की डीपीसी कराने को लेकर था।

शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी भी इस मौके पर मौजूद थे। विभागीय पदोन्नति समिति ने मुख्य परीक्षा नियंत्रक सहित विभिन्न पदों पर पदोन्नति की पूरी प्रक्रिया कर ली है, लेकिन अभी आदेश जारी नहीं हुए हैं । विभागीय सूत्रों का कहना है कि उपनिदेशक , सहायक निदेशक और अनुभाग अधिकारी स्तर के पदों के लिए भी पदोन्नति प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई है। इन सब पदों के लिए बुधवार को आदेश जारी किए जा सकते हैं।

2 महीने के लिए बनेंगे
बोर्ड के निदेशक गोपनीय जीके माथुर 2 महीने के लिए मुख्य परीक्षा नियंत्रक बनेंगे। माथुर इस वर्ष 31 दिसंबर को अपना कार्यकाल पूरा कर बोर्ड से सेवानिवृत्त हो रहे हैं। ऐसे मे उनके पास दो ही महीने का समय रहेगा।
डीपीसी जयपुर में होने पर कार्मिकों को आपत्ति
बोर्ड की विभागीय पदोन्नति समिति अब तक पदोन्नति की बैठक बोर्ड कार्यालय में आयोजित करती रही है। संभवत यह पहला अवसर है जब डीपीसी के लिए बोर्ड के अधिकारी अजमेर की बजाए जयपुर पहुंचे हैं । जयपुर में हुई डीपीसी की बैठक को लेकर कार्मिकों का एक वर्ग आपत्ति कर रहा है । कार्मिकों की आपत्ति इस बात को लेकर भी है की डीपीसी में कर्मचारी यूनियन के किसी प्रतिनिधि को शामिल नहीं किया गया है। जबकि इससे पूर्व जब भी डीपीसी हुई कर्मचारी यूनियन के प्रतिनिधि को शामिल किया जाता रहा है।
राय लेने का आश्वासन
बोर्ड मंत्रालयिक कर्मचारी संघ के अध्यक्ष सतीश जाटव और महामंत्री मोहन सिंह रावत ने बोर्ड सचिव अरविंद सेंगवा से फोन पर संपर्क किया । जाटव ने बताया कि सेंगवा ने आश्वासन दिया है कि डीपीसी मामले में आदेश जारी करने से पूर्व कर्मचारी यूनियन से भी राय ली जाएगी।

