पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अजमेर जिला कलक्टर ने विकास कार्यों का किया निरीक्षण:सौन्दर्यकरण के लिए आना सागर पाल के पाथ वे पर बनेंगे एंट्री गेट

अजमेर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्मार्ट सिटी के कार्यों का निरीक्षण
  • स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के विभिन्न कार्यों की गति बढाने के दिए निर्देश

अजमेर जिला कलक्टर एवं स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड अजमेर के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी प्रकश राजपुरोहित ने स्मार्ट सिटी के कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने एलीवेटेड रोड सहित विभिन्न कार्यों की गति बढाने के साथ आना सागर के चारों ओर बनाए जा रहे पाथ वे पर सौन्दर्यकरण के लिए एंट्री गेट बनाने के लिए भी प्रोजेक्ट से जुडे अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया।

राजपुरोहित ने शहर में चल रहे विभिन्न प्रोजेक्ट्स का मौका मुआयना कर जायजा लिया। सबसे पहले एलीवेटेड रोड का निरीक्षण किया। बाद में स्मार्ट सिटी के लेक फ्रंट, बर्ड पार्क एवं अजमेर सूचना केन्द्र में चल रहे कार्यों का भी निरीक्षण किया। राजपुरोहित ने अधिकारियों को तय समय सीमा के भीतर कार्यों में गति लाने और चल रहे कार्यों का तय मानदण्ड के अनुसार भुगतान के लिए कहा। इस दौरान अजमेर नगर निगम आयुक्त एवं स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड अजमेर के अतिरिक्त मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी कुशाल यादव मौजूद रहे।

उल्लेखनीय है कि दीपावली तक 112 करोड़ के कार्यादेशों में मुख्य कार्य कलेक्ट्रेट भवन, गांधी स्मृति उद्यान, विवेकानंद पार्क, जेएलएन अस्पताल में पीजी गर्ल्स होस्टल, शहर की प्रमुख सड़कों का नवीनकीकरण कार्यो की, आनासागर पाथ वे इत्यादि शामिल हैं। 75 करोड़ की नई निविदाएं आमंत्रित की जानी हैं, उनमें प्रमुख रूप से शेष आनासागर पाथ वे, सूचना केंद्र में आर्ट गैलरी, ठोस कचरा प्रबंधन सहित अन्य संबंधित कार्य हैं। बाद में स्मार्ट सिटी के कार्यों की समीक्षात्मक बैठक लेकर आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें