विडंबना:एसपी के निर्देश के बाद भी सुनवाई नहीं, डेढ़ माह से एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के लिए क्रिश्चियन गंज थाने के चक्कर काट रहा है

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कांस्टेबल की ही पुलिस थाने में नहीं हाे रही सुनवाई

आमजन में विश्वास और अपराधियाें में भय का वादा करने वाले पुलिस महकमे में विडंंबना यह है कि पुलिस थाने में चीटिंग के शिकार एक पुलिसकर्मी की एसपी के निर्देश के बावजूद सुनवाई नहीं हाे रही है। पीड़ित पुलिस कर्मी करीब डेढ़ महीने से एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के लिए खुद क्रिश्चियन गंज थाने के चक्कर लगा रहा है।

जानकारी के अनुसार मामला यह है कि पुलिस लाइन में तैनात कांस्टेबल से एसपी ऑफिस और काेतवाली थाने में तैनात पुलिसकर्मियाें की मदद से कुछ लाेगाें ने जमीन बेचने के नाम पर पांच लाख रुपए हड़प लिए हैं। आरोपियों ने सरकारी जमीन के फर्जी पट्टे के आधार पर कांस्टेबल काे फंसाया था और उससे रजिस्ट्री कराने के नाम पर पांच लाख रुपए ले लिए, लेकिन बाद में नीयत में खाेट के कारण मुकर गए।

आरोपियों ने कांस्टेबल काे धमकाया कि एएसआई देवा राम और उसके पुत्र कांस्टेबल धर्मीचंद गाेदारा और पुलिस कर्मी रामपाल काला उनके साथ हैं। अगर उसने पए वापस मांगे ताे नाैकरी से हाथ धाेना पड़ेगा। विडंबना यह है कि पीड़ित कांस्टेबल ने डेढ़ महीने बाद दुबारा माैजूदा एसपी जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा काे मामले की शिकायत देकर आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गुहार की है। सवाल यह है कि जब पुलिस महकमे में पुलिस कर्मी की ही सुनवाई नहीं हाे रही ताे आम आदमी का क्या हाेगा?

यह है मामला
पुलिस लाइन अजमेर में तैनात कांस्टेेबल बेल्ट नंबर 1120 राजेश चाैधरी ने एसपी काे शिकायत पत्र देकर न्याय की गुहार लगाई है। शिकायत में चाैधरी ने बताया है कि उसके साथ धाेखाधड़ी से पांच लाख रुपए हड़पने के मामले काे लेकर उसने करीब डेढ़ महीने पहले तत्कालीन एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप काे शिकायत पत्र दिया था।

एसपी के निर्देश पर क्रिश्चियन गंज थाना पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं किया और आरोपियों के खिलाफ काेई कार्रवाई नहीं की। कांस्टेबल चाैधरी के अनुसार शास्त्री नगर निवासाी प्रिंस राज, उसके पिता जितेन्द्र सिंह राठाैड़, मां रेणु कंवर, भाई लवली, जयपुर पावटा निवासी भवानी सिंट व रणजीत सिंह, अजीत सिंह पुत्र भवानी सिंह ने लाेहागल इलाके में उसे 737 गज का भूखंड बेचने के नाम पर उससे पांच लाख रूपए ले लिए,लेकिन आराेपी उसकी रजिस्ट्री नहीं करवा रहे हैं।

आरोपियों ने फर्जी कागजात तैयार कर यह भूखंड परबतसर निवासी बंशी लाल वेणीवाल काे भी बेच दिया और उससे साई पेठे रुपए ले लिए। इस मामले में बंशीलाल ने भी एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। आरोपियों ने अपने बचाव के लिए अपने साथ पुलिस कर्मी देवाराम,धर्मीचंद और रामपाल काला काे भी शामिल कर लिया और इनका राैब दिखाकर उसे डरा-धमका रहे हैं।

