पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुरू से पद यात्रा पर निकले शमसेर अजमेर पहुंचे:उर्दू विषय को तृतीय भाषा की श्रेणी से हटाने पर जताया विरोध

अजमेर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चुरू से पद यात्रा पर निकले शमसेर अजमेर पहुंचे
  • माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अध्यक्ष को सौंपा ज्ञापन

राजस्थान सरकार की ओर से स्कूलों में उर्दू विषय को तृतीय भाषा की श्रेणी से हटाने के विरोध एवं मदरसा पैराटीचर्स को तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षकों के समान नियमित करने की मांग को लेकर दांडी यात्रा पर निकले चुरू निवासी शमशेर भालू खा सोमवार को अजमेर पहुंचे। इस सम्बन्ध में माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अध्यक्ष को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा।

शमसेर ने कहा कि 117 दिन तक चुरू के कलेक्ट्रेट पर कांग्रेस सरकार के खिलाफ धरना दिया और 1 नवम्बर को चुरू से दांडी तक पद यात्रा शुरू की। 27 नवम्बर को दांडी पहुचने का कार्यक्रम है। उसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री आवास के बाहर अनिश्चितकालीन धरना देंगे। अजमेर पहुंचने पर भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के प्रदेश महामंत्री मुंसिफ अली खान, गुल मोहम्मद, रज्जाक खान, बदरुद्दीन, मोहसिन खान ने शमशेर का माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस कम होने की रफ्तार तेजी से घटने लगी; केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद अस्पताल में भर्ती - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें