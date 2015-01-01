पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:अजमेर-हैदराबाद-जयपुर ट्रेन की अवधि में विस्तार, जयपुर-उदयपुर सिटी सुपरफास्ट का समय परिवर्तन

अजमेर36 मिनट पहले
  • कई ट्रेनाें की संचालन अवधि और समय में बदलाव

रेलवे प्रबंधन ने यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए हैदराबाद-जयपुर-हैदराबाद द्वि-साप्ताहिक त्यौहार स्पेशल ट्रेन सेवा की संचालन अवधि में विस्तार किया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही जयपुर-उदयपुर सिटी सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन के समय में आंशिक बदलाव किया गया है।

गाड़ी संख्या 02720, हैदराबाद-जयपुर द्वि-साप्ताहिक त्यौहार स्पेशल रेल सेवा 30 दिसंबर 2020 से 18 जनवरी 2021 तक (6 ट्रिप) हर सोमवार और बुधवार हैदराबाद से 20:25 बजे रवाना हाेगी।

यह ट्रेन तीसरे दिन 5:25 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी। गाड़ी संख्या 02719, जयपुर-हैदराबाद द्वि-साप्ताहिक त्यौहार स्पेशल रेल सेवा 1 जनवरी 2021 से 20 जनवरी 2021 तक (6 ट्रिप) हर बुधवार और शुक्रवार को जयपुर से 15:20 बजे रवाना हाेगी। यह ट्रेन तीसरे दिन 00.45 बजे हैदराबाद पहुंचेगी।

इस स्पेशल ट्रेन सेवा का ठहराव मार्ग के सिकंदराबाद, कामारेड्डी, निजामाबाद, मुदखेड़, नांदेड, पूर्ना, बसमत, हिंगोली, वाशिम, अकोला, मलकापुर, खंडवा, ईटारसी, भोपाल, उज्जैन, रतलाम, मंदसौर, नीमच, चित्ताैड़गढ़, भीलवाड़ा, अजमेर, फुलेरा, स्टेशनों पर होगा। इस ट्रेन में सैकंड एसी, थर्ड एसी, द्वितीय शयनयान, द्वितीय कुर्सीयान और पार्सलयान डिब्बे होंगे।

द्वि-साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन काे मिलेगा ठहराव

पोरबंदर-दिल्ली सराय रोहिल्ला-पोरबंदर द्वि-साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन सेवा का वांकानेर स्टेशन पर 2 मिनट का ठहराव रहेगा। गाड़ी 09263, पोरबंदर-दिल्ली सराय रोहिल्ला द्वि-साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन 19 दिसंबर 2020 से वांकानेर स्टेशन पर 00.26 बजे आगमन और 00.28 बजे रवाना हाेगी। इसी तरह गाड़ी संख्या 09264, दिल्ली सराय रोहिल्ला-पोरबंदर द्वि-साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन 21 दिसंबर 2020 से वांकानेर स्टेशन पर 3:26 बजे आगमन और 3:28 बजे रवाना हाेगी।

जयपुर-उदयपुर ट्रेन के समय में आंशिक परिवर्तन : जयपुर-उदयपुर सिटी सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन सेवा के समय में आंशिक परिवर्तन कर रहा है। गाड़ी संख्या 02992, जयपुर-उदयपुर सिटी सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन में 18 दिसंबर 2020 से उदयपुर सिटी स्टेशन पर आगमन समय में आंशिक परिवर्तन किया जा रहा है। अब यह ट्रेन उदयपुर सिटी स्टेशन पर 21: 35 बजे के स्थान पर 21:40 बजे आएगी।

