दिल्ली कोर्ट के आदेश पर बनी टीम ने मारा छापा:अजमेर के बॉयज हॉस्टल में बन रही थीं नकली दवाएं, मशीनें और दवाओं समेत बिल्डिंग सील की गई

अजमेर9 मिनट पहले
अजमेर के बॉयज हॉस्टल में नकली दवाइयां बनने की शिकायत साकेत नगर कोर्ट में की गई थी।
  • आदर्श नगर थाना पुलिस की मौजूदगी में हुई कार्रवाई

अजमेर के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के पास बने श्री विनायक बॉयज हॉस्टल में नकली दवाइयों का जखीरा पकडा। यहां न केवल दवाइयों का स्टॉक था, बल्कि यहां पर नकली दवाओं का उत्पादन भी किया जा रहा था। यह कार्रवाई दिल्ली की साकेत नगर न्यायालय के आदेश पर गठित टीम ने अजमेर की आदर्श नगर थाना पुलिस की मौजूदगी में की।

दिल्ली साकेत नगर न्यायालय के आदेश पर गठित टीम के लोकल कमिश्नर एडवोकेट मयंक ने बताया कि दिल्ली साकेत नगर कोर्ट में एक दावा पेश किया गया, जिसमें बताया कि पौरषजीवन के नाम से अजमेर के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के पास, श्री विनायक ब्वाॅय हॉस्टल में नकली दवाओं का उत्पादन किया जा रहा है।

ऐसे में यहां पर स्थानीय आदर्श नगर थाना पुलिस की मौजूदगी में छापा मारा गया तो भारी मात्रा में नकली दवाइयों का स्टॉक मिला। यहां पर मशीनों से दवाइयों का निर्माण भी किया जा रहा था। दवाइयों व मशीनों सहित भवन को सीज करने की कार्रवाई स्थानीय पुलिस की मदद से कर दी गई है।

भवन मालिक अंकित सैनी से जब बात की तो उनका कहना रहा कि करीब डेढ़ साल से हॉस्टल अक्षय शर्मा को किराए पर दे रखा था और लॉकडाउन से पहले तो बच्चे रहते थे लेकिन लॉक डाउन से ही खाली ही पड़ा था, अब दवाइयों का कारोबार हो रहा था, यह मेरी जानकारी में भी नहीं था। मैं भी बाहर हूं और जाकर पता करूंगा।

