किसान आन्दोलन का समर्थन:ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से आए किसानों की निकाली ट्रैक्टर रैली; सुनाई दी जय किसान-जय जवान की गूंज

अजमेर6 मिनट पहले
रैली में शामिल किसान - Dainik Bhaskar
रैली में शामिल किसान
  • तीनों कृषि कानून वापस लेकर किसानों का सम्मान रखने की मांग

देश् में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में अजमेर में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से आए किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली। साथ ही तीनों कृषि कानून वापस लेने व किसानों का सम्मान रखने की मांग की। इस दौरान रैली में शामिल किसान जय जवान जय किसान के नारे भी लगाते रहे।

रैली शुरू करने से पहले नारे लगाते किसान
रैली शुरू करने से पहले नारे लगाते किसान

राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष धर्मेन्द्र सिंह रावत के नेतृत्व में निकाली गई इस रैली की शुरूआत दोपहर 1.30 बजे परबतपुरा बायपास चौराहा से हुई। इसके बाद रैली 9 नंबर पेट्रोल पंप चौराहा, अलवर गेट चौराहा, मार्टिंडल ब्रिज, राजा साइकिल चौराहा होते हुए जिला कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचीं। यहां पर राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा जाएगा। इसके बाद रैली सावित्री चौराहा, बजरंगढ़ चौराहा, अग्रसेन सर्किल होते हुए आरपीएससी चौराहे पर पहुंचेगी, जहां समापन हुआ। रैली में जय जवान, जय किसान सहित किसान एकता जिंदाबाद के नारे सुनाई दिए।

रावत ने बताया कि संपूर्ण देश में चल रहे किसान महा आंदोलन के समर्थन में राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी की ओर से जिला मुख्यालय पर ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकालकर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में स्वामी नाथन रिपोर्ट को पूर्ण रूप से लागू करने, तीनों कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने व किसानों का सम्मान रखने की मांग की है। रैली में जिलेभर से किसान अपने ट्रैक्टरों के साथ शामिल हुए।

