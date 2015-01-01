पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पशुपालन विभाग के संयुक्त शासन सचिव ने जारी किए आदेश:कोविड संक्रमण फैलने की आशंका, इस बार नहीं होगा पुष्कर पशु मेला

अजमेर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेले में ऐसे आते है पशु—फाइल फोटो
  • 16 नवम्बर से 2 दिसम्बर तक आयोजित किया जाना था मेला

हर साल आयोजित होने वाला अंतरराष्ट्रीय ख्याति प्राप्त पुष्कर पशु मेला इस साल नहीं होगा। कोरोना गाइड लाइन व जिला कलक्टर अजमेर की अनुशंसा पर इस आशय के आदेश राजस्थान सरकार, पशुपालन विभाग के संयुक्त शासन सचिव डॉ. वीरेन्द्रसिंह ने जारी कर पुष्कर पशु मेले के आयोजन को इस साल निरस्त कर दिया है।

जारी आदेश में बताया गया है कि विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन व संयुक्त राष्ट संघ ने कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को महामारी घोषित किया है। विभाग की ओर से 16 नवम्बर से 2 दिसम्बर तक आयोजित किए जाने वाले राज्य स्तरीय पुष्कर पशु मेले में विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताएं व कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया जाता है जिसमें प्रतिदिन हजारों की संख्या में लोग आते है और ऐसे में सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखना सम्भव नहीं है और कोविड संक्रमण फैलने की सम्भावना बढ जाती है, अत: कोविड के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए ग्रह विभाग की जारी गाइड लाइन के अनुसरण व जिला कलक्टर की अनुशंसा के क्रम में पुष्कर पशु मेले के आयोजन को निरस्त कर दिया है।

मेले में ऐसे आते है पशु—फाइल फोटो
मेले में ऐसे आते है पशु—फाइल फोटो

तीन चरणों में होता है पुष्कर मेला
पुष्कर का 15 दिवसीय मेला तीन चरणों में होता है। पहला चरण पशु मेला दीपावली के दूसरे दिन से शुरू होता है। इसी दिन से पशु व पशुपालकों की आवक शुरू हो जाती है। दूसरा चरण प्रशासनिक स्तर पर कार्तिक शुक्ल गोपाष्टमी से शुरू होता है। इस दिन जिला कलेक्टर मेला स्टेडियम में ध्वजारोहण कर मेले का विधिवत आगाज करते हैं। इस दिन से खेलकूद व पशु प्रतियोगिता एवं रंगारंग सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम शुरू होते है। तीसरा और अंतिम चरण के तहत धार्मिक मेला देव उठनी एकादशी को शुरू होता है। पांच दिवसीय धार्मिक मेले का समापन कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के मौके पर होने वाले महास्नान के साथ होता है।

मेले में ऐसे होती है प्रतियोगिताएं—फाइल फोटो
मेले में ऐसे होती है प्रतियोगिताएं—फाइल फोटो

हजारों पशु एवं लाखों श्रद्धालु आते हैं मेले में
पुष्कर पशु मेले में जहां हजारों ऊंट, घोड़े समेत विभिन्न प्रजाति के पशु आते हैं तथा पशुपालकों के बीच करोड़ों रुपयों का लेनदेन होता है। वहीं लाखों श्रद्धालु सरोवर में स्नान व मंदिरों के दर्शन के लिए आते हैं। साथ ही प्रशासन की ओर से मेलार्थियों के मनोरंजन के लिए अनेक रंगारंग सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम होते हैं। जिसमें राजस्थानी लोक कलाकारों के साथ-साथ कई अंतराष्ट्रीय ख्याति प्राप्त कलाकारों को भी आमंत्रित किया जाता है। मेले के दौरान अनेक पशु प्रतियोगिताएं व देशी-विदेशी पर्यटकों के बीच ग्रामीण खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की जाती है।

मेले में ऐसे होती है प्रतियोगिताएं—फाइल फोटो
मेले में ऐसे होती है प्रतियोगिताएं—फाइल फोटो
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो घंटे बाद NDA फिर बहुमत के पार, 126 सीटों पर आगे; 23 सीटों के नतीजे बाजी पलट सकते हैं - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें