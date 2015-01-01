पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर डिस्कॉम का निर्णय:उपकरणों में फर्जीवाड़ा की दर्ज होगी एफआईआर, एसीबी करेगी जांच

अजमेर
प्रतापगढ़ में कनेक्शन देने के लिए काम आने वाले सामान में स्टोर और सब डिवीजन स्तर पर अनियमितताएं की जा रही हैं।
  • प्रतापगढ़ अधीक्षण अभियंता को दिए सात दिन में कार्रवाई के निर्देश

अजमेर डिस्कॉम के प्रतापगढ़ स्टोर और सब डिवीजन में उपकरणों में हेराफेरी के मामले में निलंबित किए गए तीन अफसरों और तीन कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जाएगी। साथ ही यह मामला एन्टी करप्शन ब्यूरो को भी सौंपा जाएगा। प्रतापगढ़ अधीक्षण अभियंता को 7 दिन में कार्यवाही के लिए निर्देश दिए गए है। डिस्कॉम के प्रबंध निदेशक वी.एस. भाटी के निर्देश पर सचिव एन. एल. राठी ने निर्देश जारी किए।

यह था प्रकरण, ऐसे खुली पोल
डिस्कॉम प्रबन्ध निदेशक वी एस भाटी को सूचना मिली थी कि प्रतापगढ़ में कनेक्शन देने के लिए काम आने वाले सामान में स्टोर और सब डिवीजन स्तर पर अनियमितताएं की जा रही है। इस पर प्रबंध निदेशक ने तुरंत जांच के आदेश दिए। निगम की जांच टीम ने प्रतापगढ़ स्टोर में जांच शुरू की तो पता चला कि 137 सब स्टेशन से भरा ट्रक सप्लाई देने वाली फर्म शान्वी प्लास्टिक प्रोडक्ट जयपुर से चला लेकिन स्टोर में कोई एन्ट्री नहीं मिली। यहां तैनात सहायक भंडार नियंत्रक पी.सी. बुंदेला ने बताया कि ट्रक सीधे ही दलोट और अरनोद उपखंडों के सहायक अभियंता कार्यालयों में खाली करवा लिया गया। इनमें 50 सेट अरनोद व 87 सेट दलोट में उतारे गए।

जांच दल ने मौके पर जाकर देखा तो दोनों ही जगह सामान नही मिले। दलोट में दूसरी फर्म के कुछ सेट मिले लेकिन शान्वी प्लास्टिक के सामान नहीं थे। जिम्मेदार सहायक अभियंताओं एवं कर्मचारियों ने बहाना बनाया कि सेट फील्ड में अलॉट कर दिए गए। लेकिन वे जांचकर्ताओं को संतुष्ट नहीं कर सके। जब दबाव पड़ा तो सहायक नियंत्रक भंडार बुंदेला, कार्यवाहक सहायक अभियंता अरनोद नरेंद्र सिंह व कार्यवाहक सहायक अभियंता दलोट रविशंकर ने 25 अक्टूबर को फर्म से सेट मिलने को बहाना बनाया लेकिन जांच में वे सेट भी दूसरी कंपनी के ही निकले।

यह हुई कार्रवाई
प्रबन्ध निदेशक ने जांच में फर्जीवाड़ा साबित होते ही सहायक भंडार नियंत्रक पी सी बुंदेला, कार्यवाहक सहायक अभियंता नरेंद्र सिंह,कार्यवाहक सहायक अभियंता रविशंकर, दलोट स्टोर इंचार्ज दुर्गा लाल नागर, तकनीकी सहायक प्रतापगढ़ अभय सिंह राव, तकनीकी सहायक अरनोद मुकेश कसाना को निलंबित कर दिया गया। अब मुकदमा दर्ज कराने व एसीबी से जांच कराने का निर्णय कर लिया है।

