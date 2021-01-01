पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Ajmer
  • Fire In Ajmer, Burnt To Ashes And Six Items Kept In It, Lightning Pole Also Bending, Cause People Do Not Know That Current Fire, Power Corporation Claim Pole Bent Due To Fire, Nasirabad Police Arrived, Fire Brigade Found Control , Nobody Gave Any Complaint

अजमेर में आग:छह केबिने व उसमें रखा सामान जलकर राख, बिजली पोल भी झुका, कारण पता नहीं

अजमेर23 मिनट पहले
नसीराबाद में लगी आग - Dainik Bhaskar
नसीराबाद में लगी आग
  • लोगों का कहना कि करंट से लगी आग, विद्युत निगम का दावा आग लगने से झुका पोल
  • नसीराबाद पुलिस पहुंची, दमकल ने पाया आग पर काबू, किसी ने नहीं दी कोई शिकायत

अजमेर के नसीराबाद शहर में भेरू चौराहे के निकट आग से छह केबिनें जलकर राख हो गई और पास ही स्थिति विद्युत पोल भी झुक गयाा। दमकलों की मदद से आग पर काबू पा लिया गया और विद्युत दल ने भी पोल व लाइनों को दुरस्त कर दिया। आग के कारणों का खुलासा नहीं हुआ है। लोगों का कहना है कि आग विद्युत पोल ​के झुकने से फैले करंट से लगी है, वहीं विद्युत विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि आग लगने के कारण विद्युत पोल झुका है।

नसीराबाद में लगी आग
नसीराबाद में लगी आग

नसीराबाद सीटी थाना प्रभारी भंवरसिंह ने बताया कि रात करीब एक बजे सूचना मिली कि राजकीय सामान्य चिकित्सालय व भेरू चौराहे के निकट केबिनों में आग लग रही है। इस पर पुलिस दल मौके पर पहुंचा और देखा कि एक केबिन में आग लगी हुई और धीरे धीरे पास की केबिनों को भी आग की चपेट में ले रही है। आग बुझाने के लिए दमकल को सूचना की। गेल व कंटोनमेन्ट सहित अजमेर से दमकल पहुंची और काफी मशक्कत कर आग पर काबू पाया। आग बढने का कारण ​केबिनों में पडे टायर व अन्य सामान था, जो धूं धूं कर जल गया। आग से करीब छह केबिनें व उनमें रखा सामान जल कर राख हो गया। जो सामान बचा तो वह आग बुझाने के लिए फैलाए गए पानी के कारण बेकार हो गया।

लोगों में चर्चा, बिजली पोल के करंट से लगी आग
लोगों में चर्चा रही कि बिजली का पोल झुकने के कारण बिजली तार केबिनों को छू गए और ऐसे में आग लगी है। यही आग धीरे धीरे बढती गई और छह केबिनों को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया।

विद्युत विभाग का दावा, पहले आग लगी, इससे झुका बिजली पोल
सहायक अभियंता जितेन्द्र यादव ने बताया कि दुर्घटना से बिजली का पोल नहीं झुका और न ही करंट के कारण आग फैली। यहां केबिनों के पास सर्दी से बचाव के लिए अलाव जलाया गया था और बाद में रात को इसी कारण से आग लगी और इस आग से बिजली के पोल का तापमान बढ गया और 270 डिग्री झुक गया। गिरा नहीं है।

जांच के बाद ही कहा जा सकता है, कोई शिकायत नहीं
सीआई भंवरसिंह ने बताया कि आग कैसे लगी, यह तो जांच का विषय है, इसके बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकता है। लेकिन फिलहाल इस मामले में कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है।

