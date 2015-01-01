पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:चंद्रबरदाई नगर इलाके में पावर हाउस के निकट गैस लाइन डालने के लिए रखे पाइप और सामान में आग

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
चंद्रबरदाई नगर इलाके में पावर हाउस के निकट खाली प्लाॅट में स्थित गैस पाइप लाइन डालने वाली फर्म के अस्थाई गाेदाम में शनिवार शाम भीषण आग लग गई। आग की लपटें क़रीब तीस फीट ऊंचाई तक नजर आई। पूरा इलाका धुंए से भर गया।

इलाके में अनहाेनी की आशंका से लाेग खाैफ जदा हाे गए। फायरब्रिगेड की दाे गाड़ियाें ने माैके पर पहुंच कर आग पर काबू पाया। हादसे में काेई हताहत नहीं हुआ, लेकिन पाइप लाइन डालने वाली फर्म का लाखाें रुपए का सामान जलकर खाक हाे गया। जानकारी के अनुसार चंद्रवरदाई नगर पावर हाउस के पास खाली प्लाॅट में अंडर ग्राउंड गैस पाईप लाइन डालने वाली फर्म ने पाइप और अन्य सामान संग्रहण कर रखे थे। अज्ञात परिस्थतियाें में फाइबर पाइप लाइन के गट्ठराें में आग लग गई।

ज्वलनशील पदार्थ से बने पाइप के गट्ठर धूं-धूं कर जल उठे। आग की भयावहता का अंदाजा इससे लगाया जा सकता है कि लपटें करीब बीस से तीस फीट उंचाई तक उठी। इलाके में धुआं फैल गया। रामगंज थाना पुलिस दल ने माैके पर व्यवस्था संभाली। फायर ब्रिग्रेड के दाे वाहनाें ने आग पर काबू पा लिया। शनिवार देर रात तक ठेकेदार फर्म के किसी प्रतिनिधि ने नुकसान का आंकलन नहीं बताया है।

