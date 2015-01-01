पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:पहले विदेशी करेंसी आधे से कम कीमत में देने का लालच देते, फिर कागज की गड्डी थमा कर फरार हो जाते थे शातिर

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में अन्तर्राज्यीय गिराेह के 3 शातिर।
  • विदेशी करेंसी का लालच देकर ठगने वाले 3 शातिर गिरफ्तार

काराेबारियाें काे विदेशी करेंसी आधे से भी कम कीमत में देने का लालच देकर ठगी करने वाले अन्तर्राज्यीय गिराेह के तीन शातिराेें काे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी पश्चिम बंगाल, यूपी और महाराष्ट्र के रहने वाले हैं। तीनाें ने कई वारदात कबूल की हैं। थाना प्रभारी शमशेर खान के अनुसार आरोपियों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। काेतवाली थाना प्रभारी शमशेर खान के अनुसार नसीराबाद निवासी रईस ने 8 नवंबर काे शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि डिग्गी चौक इलाके में अज्ञात युवकाें ने पांच लाख रुपए की विदेशी करेंसी देने का झांसा देकर डेढ़ लाख रुपए ले लिए।

शातिर ठगाें ने कैश लेने के बाद रईस काे एक पैकेट यह कहकर दिया था कि इसमें पांच लाख रुपए की विदेशी मुद्रा है। रईस ने पैकेट खाेलकर देखा ताे उसमें अखबार के कागज की गड्डी थी। पीड़ित रईस ने बताया कि शातिर ठग उससे दो-तीन दिन से संपर्क कर रहा था। शातिर ठग ने लुभावनी बाताें में उसे फंसा लिया। वह बैंक से डेढ़ लाख रुपए निकाल कर लाया और उसे सौंप दिए थे।

इस शिकायत पर काेतवाली थाना पुलिस दल ने तफ्तीश की और आरोपियों की पहचान कर गुरुवार काे आरोपी बाजपीरा हावड़ा वेस्ट बंगाल निवासी अख्तर शेख, गाजियाबाद निवासी जहांगीर और इस्ट कल्याण ठाणे निवासी रहीम शेख काे गिरफ्तार किया गया। आरोपियों ने राजस्थान सहित देश के अन्य राज्याें में कई वारदात करना कबूल किया है।

नागाैर के कुचामन में भी ठगी की वारदात के पीड़िताें से पुलिस ने संपर्क कर आरोपियों के बारे में सूचना दी है। थाना प्रभारी शमशेर खान ने बताया कि तीनाें आरोपी दरगाह इलाके में कमरा किराए पर लेकर रहते थे। काराेबारी या अन्य संपन्न लाेगाें से संपर्क कर आरोपी उन्हें सस्ते में विदेशी करेंसी देने का लालच देकर जाल में फंसाते थे।

ठगी के इन तरीकों से सावधान रहें

फर्जी बैंक अधिकारी बनकर एटीएम की गोपनीय जानकारी पूछकर ऑनलाइन ठगी करना, एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर ठगी, एलआईसी अधिकारी या इंश्योरेंस कंपनी का अधिकारी बनकर ठगी, फेसबुक फ्रेंड बनकर गिफ्ट देने और उसे छुड़ाने के नाम पर पैसा लेना, नौकरी लगाने के नाम पर, सिमकार्ड अपडेट करने के बहाने ठगी ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग में डिस्काउंट के बहाने, जेवर चमकाने के नाम पर महिलाओं से ठगी, रास्ते में हत्या-लूट होने का डर दिखाकर, नोटों का बंडल गिराकर ध्यान भटकाना, फर्जी ईमेल के माध्यम से ठगी {डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड रिचार्ज पाइंट से रिवार्ड का झांसा देना, मोबाइल मैसेज सर्विस के माध्यम से ठगी, विदेश भेजने के नाम पर, मेट्रीमोनियल वेबसाइट के माध्यम से संपर्क करके शादी का झांसा देकर पैसे की वसूली-फर्जी आयकर अधिकारी बनकर ठगी बीमारी, समस्याओं के निराकरण का झांसा देने वाले बाबा, रास्ते में ऑयल गिराकर ठगी करना, टीवी में चेहरा पहचानों का विज्ञापन दिखाकर, मोबाइल टॉवर लगाने के नाम पर ठगी

