हस्ताक्षर कैंपेन:हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से पांच हजार हस्ताक्षरित प्रतियां प्रभारी काे सौंपी,कांग्रेस का किसान हस्ताक्षर कैंपेन

अजमेर9 मिनट पहले
  • पूर्व विधायक मेवाड़ा ने कहा, कानून में संशोधन के लिए हस्ताक्षरित प्रतियों को राष्ट्रपति को सौंपा जाएगा

केंद्र सरकार के किसान कानूनाें के खिलाफ चलाए जा रहे “”किसान हस्ताक्षर कैंपेन” का मंगलवार काे अजमेर में समापन हुआ। इस कैंपेन के लिए पीसीसी की ओर से नियुक्त प्रभारी पूर्व एमएलए हंगामी लाल मेवाड़ा को जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी ने हस्ताक्षरित प्रतियां सौंपी।

अजमेर क्लब में सुबह 11 बजे निवर्तमान शहर अध्यक्ष विजय जैन के नेतृत्व में ब्लॉक अध्यक्षों व अग्रिम संगठनों के अध्यक्षों ने प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के निर्देशानुसार प्रत्येक विधानसभा से 5000 प्रतियों के लक्ष्य को पूरा करते हुए प्रभारी हंगामी लाल मेवाड़ा को सौंप दिया। इससे पूर्व प्रभारी मेवाड़ा ने बैठक ली।

इसमें जिसमें पूर्व विधायक डॉ राजकुमार जयपाल, डेयरी अध्यक्ष रामचंद्र चौधरी, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष कैलाश कोमल,राकेश सांखला, राजकुमार तुलसियानी, इमरान सिद्दीकी,सबा खान आदि मौजूद थे। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए मेवाड़ा ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित किसान बिल-2020 किसान के लिए लाभकारी न होकर किसान विरोधी है।

इस अध्यादेश से किसान अपने ही खेत में सिर्फ मजदूर बनकर रह जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अजमेर जिले से प्राप्त प्रतियों को प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी को सौंप दिया जाएगा। उसके पश्चात कांग्रेस कमेटी द्वारा इसे राष्ट्रपति को सौंपा जाएगा ताकि केंद्र सरकार इस किसान विरोधी कानून में संशोधन कर किसानों को राहत प्रदान करे।

मेवाड़ा के अजमेर क्लब पहुंचने पर श्याम प्रजापति, अंकुर त्यागी, अशोक जैन, नीरज यादव, बालमुकुंद टाक, मनोज सोनी, सत्यनारायण डीडवानिया अादि ने स्वागत किया।

