पटरी पर लौटी जिंदगी:कोरोनाकाल के 8 माह में पहली बार जायरीन से दरगाह में रौनक, होटल-गेस्ट हाउस फुल,महीनों से ठप पड़े कारोबार में आई तेजी

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महान सूफी संत हजरत ख्वाजा मोइनुद्दीन हसन चिश्ती के सालाना उर्स के 8 महीने बाद दरगाह क्षेत्र में जायरीन की भीड़ दिखाई दे रही है। बड़ी संख्या में जायरीन के यहां ठहरने के कारण दरगाह गेस्ट हाउस में करीब 8 महीने बाद हाउस फुल का बोर्ड लगाना पड़ा है। दरगाह से सटे अन्य गेस्ट हाउसों और होटलों में भी ऐसा ही नजारा देखने को मिल रहा है।

दरगाह क्षेत्र में आखिरी बार 20 मार्च 2020 तक भीड़ देखी गई थी। इसके बाद कोविड-19 को देखते हुए कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया और जायरीन का आना रुक गया। इस दौरान मार्च से लेकर अक्टूबर तक बीच में दरगाह में कई बड़े आयोजन हुए, जिनमें पिछले सालों में खासी भीड़ रहती थी, लेकिन इस बार रौनक गायब दिखी।

कोरोनाकाल में गरीब नवाज की छह महाना छठी, गरीब नवाज के गुरु हजरत उस्मान हारुनी का उर्स, मोहर्रम के दौरान मिनी उर्स आदि आयोजन सूने ही रहे। इनमें शिरकत के लिए जायरीन नहीं आ पाए। दीपावली के साथ ही दरगाह क्षेत्र में भी रौनक परवान चढ़ी। देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों से जायरीन की आवक लगातार बनी हुई है। गुजरात से बड़ी संख्या में जायरीन यहां पहुंचे हैं।

गुजरात के जायरीन का कहना है कि उनके राज्य में लाभ पंचमी के अवसर पर अवकाश रहता है। ऐसे में अधिकांश लोग पर्यटन के लिए बाहर निकल आते हैं। अब दरगाह बाजार, नाला बाजार, अंदरकोट, खादिम मोहल्ला, दिल्ली गेट, डिग्गी बाजार सहित विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में भीड़ बनी हुई है। दरगाह और आसपास के क्षेत्र में स्थित गेस्ट हाउस भी लगभग फुल हैं।

इन दिनों गरीब नवाज की महाना छठी भी नहीं है, लेकिन लंबे समय से गरीब नवाज की चौखट चूमने के लिए बेताब जायरीन बिना छठी के ही यहां पर पहुंच गए। दूसरी ओर, जायरीन की संख्या बढ़ने के साथ ही पटरी से उतरे कारोबार में तेजी देखी जा रही है।
अपील: जायरीन कोरोना के नियमों की करें पालना
दरगाह कमेटी के अध्यक्ष अमीन पठान ने जायरीन से आग्रह किया है कि कोविड-19 अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। सरकार की गाइडलाइन का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए। 2 गज की दूरी मेंटेन रखी जाए और मुंह पर मास्क लगाए ही बाजारों में घूमें। हमारी वजह से किसी को कोरोना संक्रमण नहीं हो और न किसी की वजह से हमें कोरोना हो, इसका भी ध्यान रखा जाए। जिम्मेदार नागरिक के नाते अपने फर्ज को निभाएं। नियमों का पालन करके ही कोरोना महामारी को हरा सकते हैं।

2 से 3 दिन तक ठहर रहे जायरीन|अब तक कोविड-19 के डर के चलते अधिकांश जायरीन केवल दरगाह जियारत कर वापस लौट रहे थे, लेकिन अब जायरीन गेस्ट हाउस में भी रुकने लगे हैं। 2 से 3 दिन तक जायरीन यहां ठहर रहे हैं। दरगाह कमेटी के दरगाह गेस्ट हाउस के सभी कमरे फुल हो गए और कमेटी को हाउसफुल का बोर्ड लगाना पड़ा।

