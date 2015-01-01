पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली उपकरणों की मेंटिनेंस:अस्पताल में बिछी वायरिंग व बिजली उपकरणों के मेंटिनेंस के लिए साल 2017 के बाद से बजट ही जारी नहीं किया गया

अजमेर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेडिकल ज्यूरिस्ट विभाग
  • अस्पताल अधीक्षक तक के कमरे के बाहर पैनल लटके हुए हैं, जगह-जगह दीवारों पर बिजली के तार झूल रहे हैं

संभाग के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल जेएलएन में व्यवस्थाएं ‘वेंटिलेटर’ पर हैं। जिम्मेदारों की लापरवाही ऐसी कि रविवार तड़के कोविड आईसीयू में शॉर्ट सर्किट होने से एक के बाद एक 3 वेंटिलेटर जल गए, जिससे 80 वर्षीय कन्हैया सिंह बाग की जान तक चली गई। सबसे शर्मनाक...हादसे के बाद अस्पताल प्रशासन और पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग एक-दूसरे पर जिम्मेदारी डालकर अपना पीछा छुड़ा रहे हैं। ‘भास्कर’ ने सोमवार को जेएलएन अस्पताल में बिछी वायरिंग और उनके मेंटिनेंस के बारे में जानकारी जुटाई तो कई चौकाने वाले तथ्य सामने आए।

जेएलएन अस्पताल में वायरिंग और बिजली उपकरणों के मेंटिनेंस साल 2017 के बाद से हुए ही नहीं हैं। अस्पताल प्रशासन का कहना है कि मेंटिनेंस की जिम्मेदारी सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग की है, सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग को 2017 में 25 लाख का बजट अस्पताल प्रशासन ने रखरखाव और लेबर कांट्रेक्ट के लिए दिया था। इसके बाद बजट जारी नहीं किया गया। गत दिनों एक लैब में शॉर्ट सर्किट हो गया था, जिसे अस्पताल प्रशासन ने अस्थायी तौर पर ठीक करा दिया था।
वार्डों में जगह-जगह खुले पड़े हैं बिजली तार
जेएलएन अस्पताल में कई जगहों पर तार खुले पड़े है। पैनल के दरवाजे तक गायब हैं। इसके अलावा लाइनें लटकी हुई हैं। स्वयं अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. अनिल जैन के कमरे के बाहर छत के नीचे लगे पैनल लटके हुए हैं। आपातकालीन के मुख्य गेट के बाहर तक सरिए निकल रहे हैं। लंबे समय से अस्पताल बिल्डिंग मरम्मत और देखभाल के अभाव में खराब होती जा रही है।

हादसे के बाद अब डिमांड नोट हो रहा तैयार
बड़ा हादसा होने के बाद जेएलएन मेडिकल कॉलेज और पीडब्ल्यूडी के बीच मेंटिनेंस डिमांड की खानापूर्ति की जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार पीडब्ल्यूडी की ओर से करीब 65 लाख का डिमांड नोट तैयार किया गया है, जो एक-दो दिनों में अस्पताल प्रशासन को दिया जाएगा।
जयपुर से आए एसई ने देखी व्यवस्थाएं, 7 दिन में रिपोर्ट देने के निर्देश
सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग विद्युत शाखा के एसई सीके जैन सोमवार को जयपुर से अजमेर आए। इनके साथ अजमेर के एक्सईन एसके मेघवंशी और एईएन दिलीप मंडरावलिया थे। उन्होंने यहां की बिजली लाइनों की जानकारी दी। एसई जैन ने 7 दिनों में यहां की लाइनों का सर्वे कर रिपोर्ट देने की बात कही है।

^2017 के बाद बिजली लाइनों के मेंटिनेंस का बजट हमें नहीं दिया गया। अब 65 लाख का डिमांड नोट मेंटिनेंस के लिए दिया जा रहा है। जिस वार्ड में हादसा हुआ है, उस वार्ड की वायरिंग को कलेक्टर की आदेश पर सुधारा गया है।
-एसके मेघवंशी, एक्सईएन, विद्युत शाखा, पीडब्लूडी, अजमेर
^बजट मेडिकल कॉलेज के द्वारा जारी किया जाता है। इस बारे में पूरी जानकारी लिए जाने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकता है।
-डॉ. अनिल जैन, अस्पताल अधीक्षक, अजमेररात 2.15 बजे परिजन ने कहा था...सर, ट्यूब लाइट में स्पार्किंग हो रही है

रात 2.15 बजे परिजन ने कहा था...सर, ट्यूब लाइट में स्पार्किंग हो रही है

जेएलएन के काेविड ईसीयू में रविवार तड़के पाैने चार बजे शाॅर्ट सर्किट से धमाके के साथ 3 वेंटिलेटर जलने से पहले मध्यरात्रि 2.15 बजे ही इस संबंध में मरीज के परिजन ने वहां मौजूद रेजीडेंट और नर्सिंगकमी से शिकायत की थी।हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले शिवाजी पार्क निवासी कन्हैया सिंह बाघ के पुत्र एवं दैनिक भास्कर के रिपोर्टर अतुल सिंह ने बताया कि उस समय वह अपने पिता के पास ही बैठे थे।

वेंटिलेटर के ऊपर लगी टयूबलाइट से अचानक स्पार्किंग जैसी आवाज सुनी तो तुरंत डयूटी रूम में जाकर वहां माैजूद रेजीडेंट व नर्सिंग स्टाफ काे शाॅर्ट सर्किट हाेने की जानकारी दी। अतुल ने बताया कि वहां पर स्थिति देखने की बजाए नर्सिंग स्टाफ और रेजीडेंट ने झिड़कते हुए कहा कि अगर तुम्हे लग रहा है काेई दिक्कत है, ताे खुद ही ठीक कर लो।

शिकायत के प्रति गंभीरता नहीं दिखाने का परिणाम रहा कि तड़के पाैने चार बजे शॉर्ट सर्किट से धमाके के साथ तीन वेंटिलेटर जल गए और अतुल के पिता की जान चली गई। इस दौरान वेंटिलेटर हटने और धुएं से कई अन्य गंभीर मरीजों की भी हालत खराब हो गई थी।फिर लीपापाेती, जांच भी

अपने ही स्टाॅफ सेइस मामले की जांच के लिए हमेशा की तरह एक बार फिर अस्पताल प्रशासन ने लीपापाेती करने के लिए अपने ही अधिकारियाें काे जांच टीम का दायित्व साैंप दिया। इससे पहले भी कई मामलाें में अस्पताल के चिकित्सक व अधिकारी काे मिलाकर टीमें बनाई गईं, लेकिन अाज तक एक भी जांच पूरी नहीं हाे सकी।

जिला कलेक्टर गठित करेंगे सीनियर अधिकारियाें की टीम

मृतक कन्हैया सिंह बाघ दैनिक भास्कर के रिपाेर्टर अतुल सिंह के पिता हैं। इस मामले में रेजीडेंट व नर्सिंगकर्मियाें के गैर जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार काे देखते हुए अजयमेरू प्रैस क्लब के बैनर तले पत्रकाराें के एक शिष्टमंडल ने सोमवार को जिला कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुराेहित से मुलाकात की। जिला कलेक्टर ने कहा कि विभिन्न विभागाें के सीनियर अधिकारियाें व विशेषज्ञाें की एक जांच टीम बनाई जाएगी। यह टीम पूरी तथ्यात्मक रिपाेर्ट देगी। जांच रिपाेर्ट अाने के बाद दाेषियाें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। वहीं, अजयमेरू प्रैस क्लब के अध्यक्ष डॉ. रमेश अग्रवाल ने दाेषियाें पर कार्रवाई के साथ ही मृतक के परिजन काे पचास लाख रुपए राज्य सरकार से दिलाए जाने की मांग की है। अजयमेरू प्रैस क्लब की अाेर से मामले की जांच व मुअावजा राशि काे लेकर मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलाेत, चिकित्सा मंत्री डाॅ. रघु शर्मा के नाम ज्ञापन भी जिला कलेक्टर काे साैंपा गया।

प्रिंसिपल और अधीक्षक से मिला शिष्टमंडल
इस मामले काे लेकर एक शिष्टमंडल ने अजयमेरू प्रैस क्लब के बैनर तले मेडिकल काॅलेज प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. वीबी सिंह, अधीक्षक डाॅ. अनिल जैन से भी मुलाकात की। अधीक्षक डाॅ. जैन ने कहा कि जांच टीम काे इस मामले की जानकारी नहीं है कि मृतक के परिजन ने पाैने दाे बजे ही शाॅर्ट सर्किट हाेने की जानकारी वहां के स्टाफ काे दी थी। इस बिंदु काे भी जांच में शामिल करने के साथ ही जांच टीम काे यह पत्र दिया जाएगा। यदि यह आराेप सिद्ध हाेता है ताे संबंधित के खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

दिनभर बैठकाें का चलता रहा दाैर
कोविड आईसीयू में हादसे के बाद सीनियर चिकित्सकाें के साथ दिनभर बैठकाें का दाैर चलने के साथ ही जांच टीम ने फिर से माैके का निरीक्षण किया। हर पहलू की जांच कर रिपाेर्ट प्रिंसिपल काे साैंपी गई है। रिपाेर्ट का अभी तक खुलासा नहीं किया गया है। मंगलवार काे इस मामले में प्रिंसिपल मीडिया से रूबरू हाे सकते हैं।

