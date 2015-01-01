पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति:पूर्व मंत्री नसीम अख्तर भी चुनाव मैदान में उतरीं,1995 में सोमलपुर से पं समिति सदस्य से शुरू हुई थी राजनीतिक पारी

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
पूर्ववर्ती कांग्रेस सरकार में शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री रही नसीम अख्तर इंसाफ ने अजमेर ग्रामीण पंचायत समिति से पंचायत समिति सदस्य का नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया है। इंसाफ की पुत्रवधू भी इसी पंचायत समिति इसी क्षेत्र के एक नंबर वार्ड से चुनाव मैदान में हैं, वहीं नसीम ने सात नंबर वार्ड चुना है। नसीम अख्तर की राजनीतिक पारी 1995 में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के रूप में ही शुरू हुई थी।

पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ने का नसीम अख्तर का यह निर्णय सभी के लिए चौंकाने वाला रहा। इस पंचायत समिति में भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच कड़ी टक्कर है। नई पंचायत समिति के रूप में अजमेर ग्रामीण पंचायत समिति का गठन कुछ समय पहले ही हुआ है। नए गठन के बाद यह पहला चुनाव है।

पंचायत राज चुनावों में प्रत्याशी चयन के लिए कांग्रेस ने जीते हारे प्रत्याशियों को खास तरजीह दी है। इसी लिहाज से अजमेर ग्रामीण में प्रत्याशी चयन की जिम्मेदारी एक तरह से नसीम अख्तर और उनके पति वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता इसाफ अली के पास ही थी। पंचायत समिति के निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या एक से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में इंसाफ की पुत्रवधू बुशरा नूर चुनाव मैदान में हैं वहीं नसीम अख्तर खुद निर्वाचन क्षेत्र संख्या सात से

प्रत्याशी हैं।पंचायत राज अहम संस्थामंत्री रह चुकी नसीम अख्तर ने आखिर उसी जगह पर आकर वापस राजनीतिक चौसर क्यों बिछाई जहां से उन्होंने राजनीतिक पारी शुरू की थी इस पर उनके पति इंसाफ अली का कहना है कि पंचायत राज अहम संस्था है और इसका अनुभव एक बार वापस प्राप्त करने के लिए चुनाव लड़ने का निर्णय किया है।

चुनाव लड़कर ज्यादा से ज्यादा प्रधान पद हासिल किया जा सकता है, इस सवाल पर इंसाफ अली का कहना है कि प्रधान बनना उद्देश्य नहीं है पार्टी चाहेगी तो बनेंगे लेकिन सदस्य के तौर पर सीधे तौर पर अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में लोगों से संपर्क और सेवा के लिए सदस्य पद भी अहम है।

