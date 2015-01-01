पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एटीएम से छेड़छाड़ व अवैध निकासी:अन्तरराज्य गिरोह के चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार, वाहन, एटीएम कार्ड व नकदी जब्त

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
अन्तरराज्य गिरोह के चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार
  • अलवर गेट थाना पुलिस की कार्रवाई

अजमेर की अलवर गेट थाना पुलिस ने बैंकों के एटीएम के साथ छेड़छाड़ कर अवैधानिक रूप से नकद निकासी करने वाली अन्तरराज्य गैंग के 4 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों के कब्जे से कार, स्कूटी, 12 एटीएम कार्ड व 11 हजार रूपये की नकद भी जब्त किए। आरोपियों ने अजमेर शहर में 2-3 बार आकर इस प्रकार की वारदात करना एवं अन्य राज्यों में वारदात करना कबूल किया है।

थाना प्रभारी सुनीता गुर्जर ने बताया कि 22 नवम्बर को एसबीआई बैंक शाखा लोको वर्कशॉप अजमेर के शाखा प्रबन्धक रामवरन सिंह ने रिपोर्ट दी कि हमारी शाखा के एटीएम मशीनों में विगत कुछ दिनों में अनजान व्यक्तियों की ओर से मशीन के साथ छेडछाड कर एटीएम मशीन को नुकसान पहुंचाया और अनाधिकृत तरीके से नकद निकासी की गई। जिसका पता सीएमएस कंपलेंट में प्राप्त शिकायतों का गहन निरीक्षण व सीसीटीवी फुटेज का अवलोकन करने पर पता लगा। इस पर मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की।

पुलिस जांच में पता चला कि मेवात क्षेत्र की गैंग हर 15-20 दिनों में आकर ऐसी वारदात कर चली जाती है। इसी दौरान पुलिस टीम को पता चला कि एटीएम मशीनों के साथ छेडछाड करने वाली गैंग मेवात क्षेत्र से शहर में आई हुई है एवं शहर में वारदात करने की फिराक में है। जिस पर संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों को थाने पर लाकर पुछताछ की गई तो अपराध करना स्वीकार किया। इस मामले में आरोपी नकनपुर पुलिस थाना पुन्हाना जिला नूह मेवात हरियाणा निवासी तोफिक मेव, लुहिंगा कला पुलिस थाना पुन्हाना जिला नूह मेवात हरियाणा निवासी मोहम्मद शकील, लुहिंगा पुलिस थाना पुन्हाना जिला नूह मेवात हरियाणा निवासी अजीज मेव, बिसरू पुलिस थाना बिच्छोर जिला नूह मेवात हरियाणा निवासी सलमान खान को गिरफ्तार किया है। साथ ही आरोपियों से एक कार एवं पुष्कर से किराए पर ली हुई स्कूटी तथा 12 एटीएम कार्ड व 11 हजार रूपये की नकद जब्त किए गए।

इस तरह से देते थे वारदात अंजाम

  • पुलिस पूछताछ में पता चला है कि ये समुह में स्वयं की गाडी लेकर आते है। बैंक की छुट्टी के दिन अथवा बैंक बन्द होने के बाद अथवा जिन एटीएम मशीनों पर गार्ड नही होते है, उन एटीएम मशीनों पर वारदात अंजाम देते थे।
  • दिन में भी एटीएम मशीन पर रूपये निकालते समय रुपये मशीन में ही रखकर अथवा मशीन की पॉवर केबिल/ नेटवर्क केबल तोडकर अथवा बटन ऑफ कर मशीन को आउट ऑफ सर्विस कर उक्त रूपये निकालकर बैंक में रूपये नहीं निकलने की शिकायत कर पुनः रूपये प्राप्त कर बैंक के साथ धोखाधड़ी करते है।
  • सम्बन्धित बैंक को शिकायत प्राप्त होने पर बैंक कर्मचारी जब सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखकर पता लगाने की कोशिश करते, तब तक ये लोग शहर छोडकर वापस चले जाते है।
  • या फिर एक व्यक्ति यहीं पर रूककर अखबार, न्यूज वगैरह देखता रहता है कि किसी थाने पर एफआईआर दर्ज हुई है अथवा नही। यदि इस प्रकार की कोई एफआईआर किसी थाने पर दर्ज नही होती है तो कुछ दिनों बाद पुनः आकर वारदात करते है।
