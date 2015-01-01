पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर में खरवा के पास हाइवे पर हादसा:टैंकर में घुसी कार, महिला सहित चार जनों की मौत, एक गम्भीर घायल

अजमेर16 मिनट पहले
टैंकर में घुसी कार व मौके पर जमा भीड
  • मृतक महाराष्ट्र के रहने वाले बताए जा रहे है, नहीं हो सकी पहचान

अजमेर जिले के खरवा के निकट हाइवे पर रविवार दोपहर को एक कार खड़े टैंकर में जा घुसी। इससे कार में सवार महिला सहित ​तीन जनों व चपेट में आए टैंकर के क्लीनर की मौत हो गई, जबकि कार में सवार एक युवक की हालत गम्भीर बताई जा रही है। घायल का उपचार ब्यावर के राजकीय एके हॉस्पिटल में चल रहा है। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस शव बमुश्किल बाहर निकाले और वाहनों को क्रेन की मदद से हटाकर यातायात सुचारू किया।

टैंकर में घुसी कार व मौके पर जमा भीड
टैंकर में घुसी कार व मौके पर जमा भीड

जानकारी के अनुसार, अजमेर की ओर से ब्यावर की तरफ जा रही एक फोरच्यूनर कार खरवा के निकट हाइवे पर खडे एक टैंकर में जा घुसी। हादसे के बाद मौके पर भीड जमा हो गई। पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घायलों को बाहर निकाला। कार में सवार महिला व कार की चपेट में आए टैंकर के क्लीनर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि तीन घायलों को ब्यावर के चिकित्सालय पहुंचाया, जहां दो ने दम तोड दिया। पुलिस ने वाहनों को क्रेन की मदद से हटाया।

नहीं हो सकी पहचान
कार नम्बरों के आधार पर मृतक महाराष्ट्र के रहने वाले बताए जा रहे है, लेकिन अभी तक उनकी पहचान नही हो सकी है।

बना रहे थे खाना
बताया जाता है कि टैंकर को हाइदवे पर एक तरफ खडा करके टैकर के चालक खाना बना रहे थे और क्लीनर किसी काम से पीछे की तरफ आया और अकाल मौत का ग्रास बन गया।

टैंकर में घुसी कार व मौके पर जमा भीड
टैंकर में घुसी कार व मौके पर जमा भीड
