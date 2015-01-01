पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्यूटी पार्लर पर रही दिनभर महिलाओं की भीड़:सज-संवर कर मनाई रूप चौदस, किया श्रृंगार

अजमेर44 मिनट पहले
ब्यूटी पार्लर में संजती संवरती महिलाएं।
  • युवकों में भी दिखाई दिया उत्साह

दीपावली पर्व के दौरान श​निवार को लोगों ने रूप चौदस परम्परागत तौर पर मनाई।अजमेर जिले के सैंकड़ो ब्यूटी पार्लरों पर महिलाओं और युवतियों की अच्छी खासी भीड़ देखी गई। रुपचौदस के खास दिन महिलाओं और युवतियों ने सुबह से ही श्रृंगार को लेकर खास तैयारियां शुरु कर दी। शहर के कॉस्मेटिक स्टोर्स पर सुबह से ही महिलाओं और युवतियों की भीड़ देखी गई। दुकानदारों की भी रुपचौदस के दिन सामान की जमकर बिक्री हुई। ब्यूटी पार्लर पर दिन भर महिलाओं और युवतियों की भीड़ रही। शनिवार के लिए ब्यूटी पार्लर कई दिन पहले से ही बुकिंग करा ली गई थी। ब्यूटी पार्लर का संचालन करने वालों के लिए शनिवार का दिन खासी व्यस्तता भरा रहा।

युवकों में भी दिखा उत्साह
महिलाओं और युवतियों के साथ ही युवाओं में भी रुपचौदस का उत्साह देख्रने को मिला। शहर के जेंट्स सलून्स में दिन भर युवाओं ने अपने रुप को निखारने के लिए कई जतन किए। जेंट्स सलून्स मालिकों ने रूप चौदस के त्यौहार को देखते हुए अपने सलून्स में खास तैयारियां की हुई थी।

नए कपड़ों की हुई ख्ररीददारी
रुपचौदस के मौके पर शहर के रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स की दुकानों पर भी खासी भीड़ देखी गई। लोगों ने रुपचौदस के मौके पर नए कपड़ों की ख्ररीददारी की । शहर के कपड़ों के शो-रूम्स पर देर रात तक शहरवासियों ने नए कपड़ों की खरीददारी की।

गोवर्धन पूजन कल
अजमेर जिले सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजन हर्षोल्लास के साथ किया जाएगा। शहर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में महिलाएं अपने घरों में गाय के गोबर से भगवान श्री गोवर्धन महाराज की आकृति बनाएगी, देर रात को अपने परिवार के साथ सामूहिक रूप से पूजा अर्चना कर परिक्रमा करेगी। साथ ही परिवार की सुख समृद्धि शांति के लिए कामना करेगी।

भाई दूज सोमवार को
सोमवार को जिले में गांव-गांव कस्बों-कस्बों में भाईदूज का पारंपरिक त्योहार उत्साह के साथ मनाया जाएगा। भाईदूज के त्योहार के साथ ही जिले में पांच दिवसीय दीपावली महोत्सव का भी समापन हो जाएगा।

