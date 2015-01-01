पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गलन से छूटी कपकपी:सर्द हवाओं से ठिठुरे लोग, सुबह 6 बजे 9 तथा 8 बजे तक 11 डिग्री तापमान

अजमेर
सुबह हल्का कोहरा रहा और बादल छाए रहे। आठ बजे बाद सूरज की किरणे दिखी।

अजमेर सहित जिले भर में बुधवार सुबह गलन के कारण लोगों की कपकपी छूट गई। इस दौरान चली शीतलहर ने लोगों को परेशान किया। बचाव के लिए लोगों ने अलाव व गर्म कपडों का सहारा लिया। सुबह हल्का कोहरा रहा और बादल छाए रहे। आठ बजे बाद सूरज की किरणे दिखी। सुबह सवेरे हाइवे व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में धुंध का असर देर तक दिखा। बुधवार सुबह 6 बजे 9 डिग्री तथा 8 बजे 11 डिग्री तापमान रहा।

बुधवार सुबह से ही गलन व शीतलहर जारी रही। इस दौरान हल्का कोहरा रहा और सुबह आठ बजे तक बादल छाए रहे। इस दौरान चली सर्द हवाओं के कारण सड़कें सूनी सूनी नजर आई और लोग घरों में ही दुबके रहे। रात के समय में भी सर्दी तेज ही रही। दिन के समय में भी अब सर्दी का असर दिखने लगा है। ठंड हवाओं से बचाव के लिए लोगों ने दिन के समय भी गर्म कपड़े पहने।

हाइवे पर सुबह करीब आठ बजे तक वाहन चालकों को लाइट जलानी पड़ी। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सुबह देर तक धुंध छाई रही। सुबह जब सूरज के किरणों ने अपनी रोशनी बिखेरी तो धुंध छंटने लगी। चाय की थड़ियों व चाट-पकौड़ी की दुकानों पर लोगों की भीड़ देखी गई। सर्दी के कारण शहर में गर्म कपड़ों की दुकानों पर भी बिक्री बढ़ गई है।

गौरतलब है कि मंगलवार को अधिकतम पारा 22.9 डिग्री और न्यूनतम पारा 11.5 डिग्री रहा। सुबह की आर्द्रता 68 तथा शाम की आर्द्रता 56 प्रतिशत रही। सोमवार के मुकाबले मंगलवार को न्यूनतम पारे में 0.7 तथा अधिकतम पारे में 0.1 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई।

