जारी रहेगा शीतलहर का दौर:शीतलहर से ठिठुरन, गलन बरकरार न्यूनतम पारा 9.7 डिग्री तक लुढ़का

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • आने वाले दिनों में जारी रहेगा शीतलहर का दौर, सुबह-शाम रहेगा कोहरा

उत्तर भारत में कड़ाके की सर्दी का प्रदेश में व्यापक असर है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश सहित अन्य पहाड़ी इलाकों में हुई बर्फबारी के बाद अजमेर के न्यूनतम तापमान में लगातार गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। बुधवार काे न्यूनतम तापमान 9.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया, जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 21.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। पिछले दाे-तीन दिनाें से बर्फीली हवाएं चलने से लगातार ठंड बढ़ रही है। माैसम विभाग का दावा है कि आने वाले दिनाें में शीतलहर का दाैर जारी रहेगा, सुबह-शाम काे काेहरा छाएगा और तेज गलन महसूस हाेगी।

दिन में भी अलाव तापते नजर आए शहरवासी

सर्दी के तेवर इतने तेज थे कि दाेपहर में भी शहर के दूरदराज और खासताैर से ग्रामीण इलाकाें में लाेग अलाव जलाकर तापते नजर आए। धूप में भी हवाएं ठंडी हाेने के कारण लाेगाें की कंपकपी छूट रही थी। शाम 6 बजे बाद सड़काें पर सन्नाटा पसरना शुरू हाे गया, सिर्फ वे ही लाेग नजर आए जाे किसी जरूरी काम से निकले थे। माैसम विभाग के मुताबिक - सुबह की आर्द्रता 62 फीसदी और शाम की आर्द्रता 47 फीसदी दर्ज की गई।

रूम हीटर और गर्म कपड़ाें की बिक्री बढ़ी इधर, सर्दी तेज हाेते ही रूम हीटर और गर्म कपड़ाें की सेल अचानक बढ़ गई। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स शाॅप पर शहरवासी रूम हीटर के तरह-तरह के माॅडल्स खरीदते नजर आए। बिजली बचाने में किफायती माॅडल्स की डिमांड ज्यादा है। वहीं गर्म कपड़ाें की बाजाराें में लाेगाें की भीड़ देखी जा सकती है। सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही बड़े शाेरूमाें, शहर के बाजाराें और गर्म कपड़ाें से सजे बाजाराें में खरीदारों की आवाजाही बढ़ गई।

