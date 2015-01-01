पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या:निराश हाेकर लाैट रही पुलिस के सामने हत्यारा खुद राम-राम करने आ पहुंचा,पुलिस तफ्तीश की टाेह लेने की काेशिश में फंसा आराेपी

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
कांस्टेबल कालूराम।

धर्मेन्द्र प्रजापति | नसीराबाद देरांठू के निकट पुणे की युवती पायल की अधजली लाश की गुत्थी सुलझाने में कामयाबी हासिल करने वाले कांस्टेबल कालूराम और श्रीराम ने प्राइम सस्पेक्ट वाहन और आराेपी तक पहुंचने के लिए 17 दिन में 300 सीसी कैमराें की फुटेज खंगाली थी। पहले दिन नसीराबाद के आसपास के पेट्राेल पंप पर टैक्सी नंबर की कार फुटेज में देखी गई थी। पुलिस कर्मियाें ने टाेल नाके, हाेटल, गेस्ट हाउस और हाइवे पर लगे कैमराें की फुटेज रात-दिन खंगालने के बाद यह माना की संदिग्ध कार जयपुर के वैशाली नगर इलाके से निकली थी।
दाेनाें जवान वहां के अभय कमांड सेंटर, ट्रैफिक पुलिस और अन्य प्राइवेट कैमराें की फुटेज से कार की लाेकेशन तलाशने की काेशिश करते रहे थे, लेकिन 17 दिन पुराने फुटेज का बैकअप कैमराें में नहीं मिला। हालांकि, तफ्तीश में यह ताे तय हाे चुका था कि संदिग्ध कार जयपुर के वैशाली नगर इलाके की है। कांस्टेबल कालूराम और श्रीराम अजमेर लाैटने की तैयारी कर ही रहे थे कि एकाएक कांस्टेबल कालूराम काे किसी ने आवाज लगाई, कहा- कालू जी राम-राम यहां कैसे? सामने माैजूद व्यक्ति और काेई नहीं बल्कि प्राइम सस्पेक्ट राजू उर्फ राजेन्द्र माली था। पुलिसकर्मियाें ने उसे विश्वास में लेकर पूछताछ की, कहा सच्चाई उगल दे ताे बच सकता है? पहले ताे आराेपी हत्या से इनकार करता रहा, लेकिन बाद में वह टूट गया।

सेक्स रैकेट में दलाल की भूमिका निभाता था आराेपी राजू : आराेपी गाेठियाना निवासी राजू माला टैक्सी वाहन चलाता था और उसके तार सेक्स वर्कर काे ग्राहकाें तक पहुंचाने वाले गिराेह से थे। मृतका पुणे निवासी पायल से उसने 2018 में शादी की थी, लेकिन इस संबंध के बारे में राजू ने अपने परिजनाें काे जानकारी नहीं दी थी। यही कारण था कि पायल उसे ब्लैकमेल कर रही थी कि वह उसके घरवालाें काे सबकुछ बता देगी। नतीजतन राजू माली ने अपने दाेस्त ओमप्रकाश उर्फ राेहित से मिलकर पायल की हत्या की और लाश काे करीब दाे साै किलाेमीटर दूर लाकर देराठूं में जलाने की काेशिश की थी।

सफलता लगी हाथ : पुलिस तफ्तीश की टाेह लेने की काेशिश में फंसा आराेपी

नसीराबाद सदर थाने पर तैनात कांस्टेबल कालूराम जयपुर के गाेठियाना गांव का मूल निवासी है। कांस्टेबल कालूराम और श्रीराम काे भी मामले की जिम्मेदारी साैंपी गई थी। दाेनाें ने नसीराबाद के एक पेट्राेल पंप के कैमरे की फुटेज में संदिग्ध कार काे चिन्हित किया। कांस्टेबल कालू राम काे फुटेज में यह कार अपने गांव के ही राजू माली की हाेना प्रतीत हुई थी।

बस इस क्लू पर कांस्टेबल कालूराम और श्रीराम ने यह पता करना शुरू किया कि आखिर यह कार कहां से आई थी और कहां गई थी। कैमराें की फुटेज काे आधार मानते हुए दाेनाें कांस्टेबल जयपुर के वैशाली नगर इलाके में पहुंच गए, जहां एक कैमरे में संदिग्ध कार नजर अाई थी। इसके आगे उनकी तफ्तीश के रास्ते बंद हाे गए थे, क्याेंकि सत्रह दिन पुराना बैकअप कैमराें से डिलिट हाे चुका था। शनिवार काे हताश हाेकर दाेनाें ने बैरंग अजमेर वापसी की तैयारी कर ली थी, दाेनाें वापस लाैट ही रहे थे कि एकाएक कांस्टेबल कालू राम के सामने हाथ जाेड़कर राम-राम करता हुआ उसके गांव गाेठियाना का राजू माली आ गया।

एक ही गांव के हाेने के कारण दाेनाें ने एक दूसरे के हालचाल पूछे, इस दाैरान कांस्टेबल कालूराम की नजर राजू की कार पर पड़ी। इसी कार की ताे वे तलाश कर रहे थे। इसके बाद कांस्टेबल कालूराम और श्रीराम ने आराेपी राजू माली से चाय की थड़ी पर मनाेवैज्ञानिक तरीके से बातचीत की। राजू माली ने कांस्टेबल कालू से यहां आने का कारण पूछा ताे कालू राम ने नसीराबाद पेट्राेल पंप की फुटेज में कार उसे दिखाई और कहा कि इस कार की तलाश में आए हैं। बस फुटेज देखते ही आराेपी राजू माली के चेहरे पर पसीना बहने लगा। पुलिस कर्मियाें ने उसे विश्वास में लिया तो उसने पत्नी पायल की हत्या की वारदात कबूल कर ली। ब्लाइंड मर्डर की गुत्थी सुलझाने में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले पुलिस कर्मियाें काे एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप ने सम्मानित करने की घाेषणा की है।

